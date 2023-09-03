Highlights Stevenage had an impressive season in 2022/23, winning promotion to League One and beating Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Stevenage had an incredible season in 2022/23 as the club won promotion to League One, finishing second in League Two. The club would also produce a giant killing in the FA Cup as they beat Premier League side Aston Villa in the third round.

Stevenage fans will be hopeful that the impressive performances continue under current manager Steve Evans as he guides them in their 2023/24 League One campaign. A similar display of home form would ensure that the club maintained their League One status for next season.

The success that Evans brought to the club got us thinking here at Football League World about who Stevenage’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Darren Sarll – 36%

Darren Sarll joined the club as Head of Youth in June 2012, but was then promoted to first team coach with the appointment of Teddy Sheringham as manager in June 2015.

Sarll would then be given the caretaker role following the sacking of Sheringham in February 2016. He would be given the permanent role of manager in May 2016 due to his ability to save the club from relegation during his caretaker spell.

Sarll would have an inconsistent season in charge of the side as he guided the club to tenth in League Two in his first permanent season, but he would lose his job in March 2018 as the inconsistency continued the following season.

Sarll would be in charge of a total of 114 games, winning 41, giving him a win percentage of 36%.

9 Richard Hill – 39.7%

Richard Hill was appointed manager in December 1998.

Hill would guide the club to a sixth-place finish in its first season in the National League.

His first and only full season as manager of Stevenage saw the club finish tenth in the National League. This would not be enough to keep him in the role for the next season, as Stevenage were an ambitious club looking to play in the Football League, and Hill was not deemed the man to achieve this.

Hill would win 23 of the 58 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 39.7%.

8 Peter Taylor – 43.8%

Peter Taylor was appointed in November 2007 on a six-month contract.

Taylor was tasked with gaining promotion from the National League with the club, but was unable to do this in his short tenure. He failed to get the club into the play-offs, as the club finished sixth.

Taylor’s disappointing spell would witness 14 wins in a total of 32 matches, giving him a win percentage of 43.8%.

7 Derek Montgomery – 45%

Derek Montgomery was the first manager of the club when it became a senior club in 1979.

Montgomery would guide the club to the United Counties League Division One championship as well as the United Counties League Cup in their first season as a senior club.

Montgomery would maintain the status of the club for the rest of his tenure in the United Counties Premier Division until leaving the role in June 1983.

Montgomery would be in charge of 120 games, winning 54, giving him a win percentage of 45%.

6 Graham Westley – 45.7%

Graham Westley would have four appointments as manager of the Hertfordshire club. His first appointment was in January 2003.

Westley would save the club from relegation in this first season and would keep the club in the division for the next three, never achieving his aim of reaching the play-offs in this first spell.

Westley would have a much more successful second spell in charge following his appointment in May 2008, two years after leaving the club. This second spell would witness the club gain promotion from the National League in 2010 as champions and win promotion from League Two in 2011, as the club finished second in the league that season. Westley would also win the FA Trophy in 2009, becoming the catalyst for this successful period at the club.

Westley would rejoin the club again in March 2013, having left in January 2012 to join Preston North End. In the 2012/13 season, he would keep the club in League One. However, the next season, he would be unable to stave off relegation as the club fell back into League Two. Westley would remain in charge to try and gain promotion back to League One at the first attempt, but he would fail as the club lost in the play-off semi-finals to Southend United, resulting in Westley being replaced by Sheringham.

The fourth spell at the club for Westley would be incredibly disastrous. Westley struggled to find any form and would only be in charge for two months as he left the club in a perilous situation with the club sitting 24th in League Two, seven points adrift from safety in February 2020.

Westley would manage a total of 494 games, winning 226 of them, giving him a win percentage of 45.7%.

5 Frank Cornwell – 46.9%

Frank Cornwell was appointed in July 1993 and would manage the club for four years.

During this four-year period, he would guide the club to the Isthmian League Division Two North title in 1986. He would resign from the club following a poor end to their 1986/87 campaign in the Isthmian League Division One.

Cornwell would manage 277 matches, winning 130, giving him a win percentage of 46.9%.

4 Brian Williams – 51.7%

Brian Williams was appointed in July 1988. He would be in charge of two uneventful seasons.

Williams steadied the ship following Stevenage’s relegation, but he would be replaced as the club did not view him as the man to lead the club on its quest towards the Football League.

Williams would be in charge of 118 games, winning 61, giving him a win percentage of 51.7%.

3 Mark Stimson – 52.8%

Mark Stimson would only be in charge of one full season following his appointment in July 2006.

Stimson would be unable to achieve promotion from the National League as the club finished eighth, but he would lift the FA Trophy.

Stimson would leave the club in October 2007, with mounting speculation that he would be appointed Gillingham manager.

Stimson would win 38 of the 72 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 52.8%.

2 Steve Evans – 55.2%

Current manager Steve Evans is Stevenage’s second-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Evans joined the club in March 2022 and was tasked with saving the club from dropping out of the Football League. He would succeed in this task, and in the following season, 2022/23, he would guide the club to League One as Stevenage finished second in League Two, winning them promotion.

Evans will look to build upon this success and maintain their League One status.

Evans has won 37 of the 67 fixtures that he has been in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 55.2%.

*Evans' win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

1 Paul Fairclough – 53.7%

Paul Fairclough is the best manager Stevenage has ever had in terms of win percentage.

Fairclough would have two spells as manager of the club, with his first being incredibly successful.

Fairclough would guide the Hertfordshire club to four league titles at different levels as Stevenage climbed through the leagues, with the ultimate glory being the National League title in 1996, but the club was denied entry into the Football League due to inadequate facilities.

Fairclough would remain in charge of the club until December 1998.

His second spell saw him appointed in May 2000, and during his last two full seasons with the club, he would guide the club to two mid-table finishes.

Fairclough would manage 594 games, winning 319, giving him a win percentage of 53.7%.