Stevenage v Swindon Town match preview: team news, form, previous meetings and more

Today, Stevenage make a quick return to the Lamex Stadium to host Swindon Town, following their entertaining 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur U21s on Tuesday evening.

The hosts are only denied a play-off spot by goal difference at present, but find themselves without a win in three games after successive victories on the opening two days of the League Two campaign.

The visitors will travel with confidence to Hertfordshire and sit comfortably on 10 points from five games, a tally that sees them occupy fourth place.

After a rather average start, wins against promotion-hopefuls Salford City and Mansfield Town, have provided fans with a sense of optimism after last season’s relegation.

Victory for Alex Revell’s side could see Boro above The Robins today, whilst an away win could see Swindon take top spot.

With little injury concerns within the Stevenage camp, Revell will have a lot of options available to him, especially in forward areas.

There is some uncertainty around the fitness of Elliot List. The energetic front man missed out against Walsall at the weekend, but Revell will have plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Luke Norris and Jamie Reid started during Boro’s 1-0 defeat to The Saddlers last week, and it remains to be seen if James Daly’s strong performance against Tottenham U21s midweek, will be enough to force himself into the starting line up.

Bruno Andrade could also feature from the start against Swindon today. The former Lincoln City man joined the League Two club late in August and make the starting XI.

For the visitors, new signing Alex Gilbert could be included from the very start. The on loan Brentford forward is highly rated at the Premier League club and will be hoping for regular minutes this season.

The last time the pair played at the Lamex, a 65-yard screamer from now-QPR man Ilias Chair, and a strike from now-Boro boss Revell earned the home side all three points.

However, the last time the two teams played against each other, Swindon earned all three points, with Eoin Doyle’s 90th minute strike, securing a 1-0 victory for Swindon, a season where they were ultimately promoted to the third-tier.

Stevenage are yet to taste defeat on home soil but will face their toughest test yet as a confident Swindon side head to the Lamex.