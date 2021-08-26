Stevenage seal attacking signing

Stevenage have brought in their former forward Bruno Andrade. The former QPR, Lincoln City and Salford man returns following two loan spells between 2013 and 2015.

Andrade was part of the Lincoln City side that won promotion to League One in 2019 where he scored 11 goals in 42 games.

The 27-year-old attacker is delighted to be back at the Lamex Stadium, telling the club’s official website: “It is good to be back.

“I have been here before, now I am back to finish the job. I have had good conversations with the manager, as well as Ben Coker who I was at Lincoln with, and everyone I have spoken to has said nothing but positive things.”

Andrade is excited to get going on what could be a promotion challenge following their good start to the 21/22 season: “There is a good project here going forward, and I am happy to be a part of it.

“I have positive feelings about what we are trying to achieve this season, and you can see that from how the Club finished last season”.

Manager Alex Revell was delighted to bring in an “extremely exciting talent” saying: “He has won promotion from this league already, and will add a huge amount of experience to us as a football team.

“It is down to him to get his head down and work hard to show everyone how good of a footballer he is. I am excited to help him fulfill his ambition and get back to his best football”.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt the talent Bruno Andrade possesses, especially at League Two level. He performed incredibly well while at Lincoln and was consistent in his performances.

The onus is on Andrade to pick up from that form after a disappointing spell at Salford City where he only made 19 appearances following his move there from Lincoln.

Whatever the case, Stevenage will be happy to take the risk on a very talented player.