Stevenage seal agreement with Charlton Athletic player

Alex Gilbey has completed his move to Stevenage on a season-long loan from Charlton Athletic, as was confirmed by the club’s website.

The 27-year-old, who only has one year remaining on his contract at The Valley, made 40 appearances for the Addicks last season, scoring twice, and was a key part of Johnnie Jackson’s plans in South London.

The attack-minded midfielder did have options to stay in League One but opted to drop down to the fourth tier to stay closer to home.

The Boro have made an excellent start to the League Two season and have emerged as early-season promotion dark horses, with Steve Evans’ experience at the top end helping them enormously.

It is no slight on Gilbey’s ability that he fell down the pecking order at Charlton, with the club choosing to drastically change their style of play ahead of this season, having taken a more direct and low margin approach under Jackson.

With the likes of Jack Payne and Conor McGrandles signing this summer there was always going to be a surplus of midfield options at Ben Garner’s disposal.

It may be tough in the first few weeks for Gilbey to force his way into the starting XI, due to how well the Boro have been performing, but in time the 27-year-old should be able to prove why he was a valued first team player in the league above last season.

The Verdict

Gilbey is far too good for League Two, and in the right system he can be a promotion-pushing box-to-box midfielder in League One.

At 27, Gilbey will be desperate to give a good account of himself and ensure that he is not playing in the fourth tier next term, be that with Stevenage or not.

Gilbey likes to drive forward with the ball and make runs in behind the forward line, he can be a threat from set pieces and his athleticism could stand out in League Two.

Potentially available on a free at the end of this season, the 27-year-old’s performances at the Lamex Stadium could spark up third tier interest again as he looks to prove the Addicks wrong.