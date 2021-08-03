Stevenage player departs on loan

Southern Football League Premier Division Central side Royston Town have completed the signing of striker Harry Draper on loan courtesy of local Hertfordshire neighbours Stevenage Town, The Southern Football League revealed.

Draper, 20, stands at an imposing 6’3″, and joins The Crows on loan until January 2022.

The Stevenage academy graduate is certainly familiar with Southern Premier Division football, having spent time in 2018 at three Southern Premier Division clubs, these being Hitchin Town, Stratford Town and Biggleswade Town respectively.

Draper has been on the books at Stevenage from the age of eight, however recent injury setbacks have helped to deny the frontman the opportunity to make his senior debut for Boro.

Despite the injuries, Draper has already proven he is more than capable of finding the back of the net at Southern Premier Division level, netting seven times in 16 appearances across two spells with Hitchin Town, and Crows boss Steve Castle will be hoping his second new addition of the summer can fire in the goals at Garden Walk.

The Verdict

If Draper can stay injury-free during his time with Royston Town, this could prove to be a really clever signing for The Crows.

Draper is still only 20-years-old, and will be champing at the bit to get back on the pitch and scoring goals again.

This appears to be a win-win deal for both clubs involved, but Steve Castle will have to move quickly if Draper does hit the ground running, as by January, if Draper returns to Boro with a bagful of goals to his name, there will surely be no shortage of potential suitors courting Stevenage for his services.