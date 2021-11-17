Stevenage approach key figure at Gillingham in their managerial search

Stevenage have requested permission to speak to Gillingham manager Steve Evans in their search for an Alex Revell replacement, as per a Twitter update from Henry Winter of The Times.

The Hertfordshire club parted company with the 38-year-old following a 2-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town at the weekend.

It was a result that left Stevenage a mere two points above the relegation zone and in 21st place, after what was a relatively positive start to the campaign.

In Revell’s absence, academy manager Robbie O’Keefe took temporary charge at the Lamex Stadium last night, as Stevenage managed to overcome a one-goal deficit to beat their higher-level opponents, MK Dons, to book a place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Evans, who is currently at the helm at League One club Gillingham, sees his side in a similar position to Stevenage, with The Gills just two points clear of the bottom four.

The verdict

It is interesting to see how this one plays out, as Stevenage are in the division below and do not possess the financial pulling power of some of the other clubs in League Two.

However, they do possess a strong League Two squad who are currently underachieving and there is certainly scope for a new manager to come in and see success.

Evans has done an excellent job in recent seasons with The Gills, leading them to the top half of the League One table in the last two years, but he has struggled to maintain that this year.

It is an appealing project at Stevenage, but it is difficult to determine whether it is a good enough opportunity to drop down a division.