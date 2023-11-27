Highlights Stevenage and Carlisle United are interested in signing Cole Stockton, who is currently unsettled at Burton Albion.

Stevenage is currently fourth in the League One table and would benefit from Stockton's goal-scoring ability.

Carlisle United is struggling in the league and Stockton's goals could help them in their battle against relegation.

Stevenage and Carlisle United are interested in signing Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stockton only made the move to the Pirelli Stadium in June after a prolific four-year spell at Morecambe.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals to help the Shrimps to promotion to League One in the 2020-21 season, and he seamlessly made the step up to the third tier the following year, netting 26 goals as his side secured survival.

His form declined slightly last season as he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances, and he departed the Mazuma Stadium at the end of his contract after Morecambe were relegated to League Two.

It has been frustrating for Stockton since joining the Brewers, scoring just one goal in 10 appearances, and he has missed much of the campaign through injury.

However, Burton could be facing a battle to hold on to Stockton in the January transfer window, with Nixon claiming that the striker is "unsettled".

Stevenage manager Steve Evans is said to have watched Stockton in action last week, while Carlisle are reportedly keen to bring him back to Brunton Park for a second spell.

Where are Stevenage and Carlisle United in the League One table?

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Stevenage after their promotion from League Two last term.

The Boro secured their fourth consecutive league victory with a 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, and they currently sit fourth in the table, just two points from the automatic promotion places.

League One Table (As it stands November 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Bolton Wanderers 17 19 38 2 Portsmouth 17 11 36 3 Oxford United 17 13 35 4 Stevenage 19 10 35 5 Peterborough United 18 17 34 6 Derby County 17 14 30 7 Blackpool 19 9 30 8 Barnsley 17 13 28

Like Stevenage, Carlisle were also promoted from League Two last season, beating Stockport County on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

However, it has been tough for the Cumbrians in the third tier so far, and they are 22nd in the table, two points from safety, after just three wins from their first 18 games.

League One Table (As it stands November 26th) Team P GD Pts 17 Burton Albion 18 -9 20 18 Wigan Athletic 18 4 19 19 Port Vale 17 -12 19 20 Exeter City 17 -17 17 21 Fleetwood Town 17 -10 16 22 Carlisle United 18 -7 15 23 Cheltenham Town 17 -16 12 24 Reading 17 -12 10

Would Cole Stockton be a good signing for Stevenage or Carlisle United?

Stockton would be an excellent addition for Stevenage or Carlisle.

He had an impressive goalscoring record during his time at Morecambe, and while he has struggled with injury during his time at Burton so far, there is no doubt he is a more than capable goalscorer at League One level.

Stockton would be a good option for Stevenage as they look to win promotion to the Championship, and his goals could make the difference for Carlisle in their battle against relegation.

Burton will be reluctant to lose Stockton in January, but it could be tough for them to retain him, particularly if Stevenage were to make a move.