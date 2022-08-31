Stevenage and Burton Albion emerge in race for Charlton Athletic player

Alex Gilbey is one of a handful of Charlton Athletic players that the club will be aiming to offload before the transfer deadline.

Stevenage and Burton Albion have made contact with the Addicks regarding the possibility of signing Gilbey according to the South London Press.

Boro are in the midst of an early season promotion push under Steve Evans in League Two, where the Brewers are up against it in League One, sat rock bottom with one point from their first six games.

Gilbey seemed to be on his way to Lincoln City at one stage, however that move is off the cards due to the 27-year-old’s desire to stay closer to home.

Stevenage would represent that more than Burton, but Gilbey may be reluctant to drop to League Two at this stage of his career.

Should the former Milton Keynes Dons man not seal a move in the remainder of the window, his playing time will be very limited for the Addicks, likely to only be involved in cup competitions.

There is a surplus of midfield options at Ben Garner’s disposal and Jake Forster-Caskey could also leave the club in the next two days.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and winger Diallang Jaiyesimi may also be heading for an exit.

The Verdict

Do you love Charlton Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 What year was Darren Bent born? 1980 1982 1984 1986

Having established himself as a capable attack-minded midfielder in the third tier in recent years, it seems unlikely that Gilbey will want to drop to League Two, however his reputation may only plummet further come January, with minutes in League One only set to come due to injuries or in the cups.

Therefore, Gilbey may have to weigh up how much he wants to stay local and how much he wants to pursue a career in the third tier, before making a decision on where his future lies.

Gilbey is good enough to be a regular starter in the top half or at least in mid table of League One, it is mainly due to style of play why he is so far down the pecking order at The Valley.