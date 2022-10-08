Stevenage 2-0 Swindon Town… FLW report as Jordan Roberts’ double fires Boro to League 2 summit

Stevenage maintained their perfect start to the League 2 season on home soil, with Jordan Roberts’ double proving to be the difference at The Lamex Stadium.

Both teams came into the clash full of confidence after recent strong runs but it was the hosts who started on the front foot.

Causing havoc whilst applying relentless pressure on the Swindon back-line, the Robins defence were unable to get the ball down and make the ball do the work.

Jordan Roberts nodded the hosts into the lead in the 10th minute when the summer signing was left unmarked at the back post, converting from Danny Rose’s lofted ball back into the area.

The Boro goalscorer almost returned the favour just two minutes later but his cross from the left flank was slightly too deep for the onrushing Rose.

Continuing to trouble in the final third, Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn nearly presented Stevenage with a second when his clearance ricocheted off Rose and into Jamie Reid’s path, however, the on loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper recovered well to deny the Boro forward.

Swindon displayed glimpses of the excellent football-playing outfit they are during the first half but were unable to carve anything clear-cut, with Ronan Darcy being restricted to a few non-harmful efforts from range.

Reid then had another opportunity to double the lead in the 38th minute but his headed effort just looped over the bar from Alex Gilbey’s searching cross.

Starting the second half stronger, and being able to get the ball down and play more, the Robins asked a lot more questions of the Boro defence during the early exchanges.

Remeao Hutton particularly threatened early on in the second half, with the right-wing-back getting the better of Saxon Earley on a couple of occasions but it amounted to very little as the hosts were able to deal with his final ball with ease.

Roberts netted his second of the day to double the hosts’ advantage on the hour mark, tapping in from Reid’s effort that was flashed across the box.

In the 62nd minute, referee Scott Oldham waved away Swindon claims for a handball when Frazer Blake-Tracey rose highest to nod the ball back into the area.

Stevenage managed the game very well from that point on and were barely threatened going into the closing exchanges, all whilst pushing for a third.

Perhaps Swindon’s best opportunity of the game came moments before the final whistle when Hutton let rip with his weaker left foot from 25 yards out, narrowly sailing past Ashby-Hammond’s post.

Leyton Orient’s draw at Doncaster Rovers meant that Boro leapfrogged the O’s into top-spot.