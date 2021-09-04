Stevenage 1-1 Swindon Town: FLW reports as late Jack Payne penalty earns Robins draw

Jack Payne’s stoppage time equaliser earned Swindon Town a point against Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium, cancelling out Ben Coker’s 52nd minute strike.

The left-back found himself on the right-wing after taking a corner, before latching onto Jake Taylor’s cross into the area, expertly slotting past Wollacott in the Swindon goal.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time, with Jack Payne stepping home and restoring parity.

In what was quite a fast-paced opening ten minutes, both teams found success in behind in wide areas, but neither side was able to create anything of note.

In the third minute, Jack Payne and Ben Gladwin combined to the benefit of Akin Odamayo, but the defender’s cross did not cause the Stevenage defence any problems.

With 13 minutes on the clock, Elliot List benefitted from some loose Swindon play in defence, driving at Akin Odimayo before his composed right-footed strike was met by Jojo Wollacott in the Swindon goal.

List, as well as his strike partner Luke Norris, continued to cause a few problems for the travelling defence a few minutes after the former’s effort.

Wollacott was called into action again in the 17th minute, with the Swindon shot-stopper doing spectacularly well to tip Chris Lines’ superb strike out from 30 yards.

As the half wore on, Jack Payne began to find pockets in between Stevenage’s midfield and defence, becoming increasingly influential in the midfield area.

In the 32nd minute, Payne linked up well with Harry McKirdy, before unleashing an effort that deflected off a defender and then tipped onto the bar by Joseph Anang in goal.

A couple of minutes later, 19-year-old Tyreece Campbell wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring, when he blasted over Rob Hunt’s headed pull-back.

McKirdy was inches away from opening the scoring on the stroke of half time, after latching onto Louis Reed’s perfectly-weighted lofted through ball, but after cutting onto his left foot, his effort flashed narrowly wide of Anang’s right post.

Gladwin nearly took advantage of some sloppy Stevenage play at the back early in the second half, but his cut-back was subsequently intercepted.

Coker gave the hosts the advantage seven minutes into the second half, when he snuck around the back post and latched onto Taylor’s floated ball into the area, before calmly finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Taking aim from 30 yards out, Gladwin nearly found an equaliser, but Anang got enough glove on his effort to guide it away for a corner.

List missed a great chance to double the Hertfordshire club’s lead in the 68th minute, but after racing clear he lacked the composure to find the target.

In an attempt to restore parity, new signings Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Alex Gilbert were brought on midway through the second half.

Payne was expertly denied by Anang in the 76th minute, when the on loan West Ham goalkeeper managed to get a glove on the midfielder’s effort that seemed destined for the bottom corner.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute, with Jack Payne coolly stepping up and firing in the equaliser.

