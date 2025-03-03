Bolton Wanderers head-coach Steven Schumacher has called on Trotters supporters to get the Toughsheet Community Stadium rocking on Tuesday evening as they welcome League One table-toppers Birmingham City in search of three points to keep up their play-off chase.

Schumacher has revitalised the Whites' squad since he took charge in late January following Ian Evatt's departure by mutual consent earlier that month with his side sitting ninth in the third-tier.

Bolton have been on a strong run of form since finding their groove under the ex-Stoke City boss, with no losses in their last four league outings and some exciting football played to boot.

Those strong performances and good results have seen them shoot up to seventh place ahead of their midweek encounter against the high-flying Blues, and they could move into the top six for the first time since early November with a vital victory.

Steven Schumacher issues rallying call to Bolton fans ahead of Birmingham test

Wanderers travelled to third-placed Wrexham on Saturday afternoon in search of quick revenge after the Red Dragons knocked them out of the EFL Trophy at the quarter-final stage last month.

The Trotters were unable to secure the win, but walked away with an encouraging point from the 0-0 draw in North Wales after both teams had squandered great chances to take the lead. Szabolcs Schon even poked the ball home to give the visitors the lead in the second-half, but was deemed to have scored from an offside position.

Schumcher will have seen plenty of good signs in his side's play against a team gunning for automatic promotion, and as Bolton prepare to take on an even bigger challenge in the Blues on Tuesday evening, he has urged Whites supporters to create a loud atmosphere at the Toughsheet Community Stadium to help spur his players on as much as they can.

"Look, it is going to be a tough game and they are the best team in the league currently, they are sitting at the top of the league, being strong, it'll be a big test,” he told the Bolton News in the aftermath of the Wrexham game.

“But what we'll do is go for it, give it our all, because that's what we're about.

“It'll be a good atmosphere, there'll be loads of fans in there, and we need to make sure that we get the stadium rocking, because it can't be an easy game for them."

Birmingham propose a real challenge but Bolton will feel up to the task

There is little doubt as to which team has been the standout in League One this term, as Birmingham sit 12 points clear of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers with a game in hand over the Chairboys.

Chris Davies' side are on track to return to the Championship at the first time of asking at a canter, but while they have only lost two games all season, Bolton will feel as if they can upset the apple cart and walk away with something from their midweek clash in BL6.

The Whites look to have become a force on home turf again under Schumacher, with two wins from as many games at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since his arrival, after former boss Evatt could only match that tally over a span of six home outings prior to his departure.

Schumacher praised his side for doing the "ugly things" and "digging in" against Wrexham last time out, and their confidence in their defensive abilities will be sky-high after picking up their first clean sheet under his guidance at the Racecourse Ground.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers managerial record (as of 03/03) Games managed W D L PPG 6 3 1 2 1.67

Birmingham will be their toughest test yet, however, after they also ground out a result against their nearest league rivals Wycombe on Saturday to extend their unbeaten third-tier run to 18 games, with a 1-0 win at St. Andrews to take them another step closer to promotion, which already looks all-but-secured.

Bolton will hope that their head-coach's nous from his time in the Championship and as a League One-winning boss is what helps them achieve a result over the Blues, and their supporters will certainly need to turn up in fine voice to drown out the undoubtedly strong away following that the table-toppers will bring.