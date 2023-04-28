Steven Schumacher has confirmed that Plymouth Argyle would be keen on signing Morgan Whittaker this summer if the club gain promotion to the Championship.

The Pilgrims can gain promotion to the second tier this weekend with a win against Burton Albion at Home Park.

It’s been an excellent campaign for Plymouth, with them leading the way in League One for the majority of the season and becoming a formidable opponent to teams like Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, with it all in their own hands, Schumacher has confirmed that if promotion is gained, they would love to make Whittaker part of the team again this summer.

Could Morgan Whittaker sign for Plymouth Argyle?

The 22-year-old joined Plymouth on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window and performed remarkably well.

Whittaker scored nine goals in 25 league appearances before his loan deal was cut short, and he was recalled by his parent club, Swansea City.

The forward was spotted in the crowd at Home Park on Tuesday night as the Pilgrims claimed a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, leaving them inches away from promotion, and now Schumacher has addressed a possible return.

He told BBC Radio Devon, via BBC Sport: "If we could afford him, we would love to sign Morgan Whittaker.

"He didn't have a game himself on Tuesday night for Swansea, so he asked if he could come down and watch the game, and we got him some tickets, and it was great to see him.

"He's obviously played a huge part in our success this year and helped us get to where we've got to in the league, and he really enjoyed it.

"We get on really well, he was a brilliant player for us, and he enjoyed it, so I think he just wants to come down and say hello because he left pretty abruptly when Swansea recalled him - so he hasn't had the chance to come and see anyone since."

Whittaker was keen to stay at Plymouth for the rest of the season and Schumacher believes his skillset could be a real asset if they were to be a Championship team next season.

He added: "If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would, because we think he could do a job in the Championship with the way we play.

"He's still got a contract with Swansea, and I don't know exactly what happened in January - whether he was going to leave or not - I don't know what anybody else bid, I'm not aware of any of that, I just wanted to say hello to him, it's good to see him."

Does Whittaker have a future at Swansea City?

Since heading back to Swansea, Whittaker has only played 14 times in the Championship, with the majority of his appearances being cameos off the bench.

There was significant interest in the forward during the January transfer window, with Rangers keen on signing the 22-year-old.

It now seems that if Plymouth are going to sign Whittaker this summer, they are going to face competition from Rangers as they have reignited their interest.