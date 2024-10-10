This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Football League World's Stoke City fan pundit believes Steven Schumacher deserves another chance of managing in the Championship despite his recent sacking by the Potters.

Schumacher was sacked in September, much to the surprise of some supporters, with the Potters making a relatively decent start to the campaign without setting the world alight.

There had been signs towards the end of the season that Schumacher had turned things around at Stoke, a club who have desperately struggled for any sort of identity since Premier League relegation in 2018, so their decision to sack him and replace him with the unproven Narcis Pelach raised some eyebrows.

Schumacher had developed a good reputation as a manager after leading Plymouth Argyle to the League One title in 2023, and while being sacked by Stoke after less than a year in the job is far from ideal, he'll be looking to rebuild his reputation and get back into management as soon as he can.

Steven Schumacher tipped to potentially follow Nathan Jones route into League One

We asked our Stoke City fan pundit, Sam Harrison, where he expects Schumacher to end up after leaving Stoke, and he believes that he deserves another chance at Championship management - but if he can't find a job in the second tier, dropping to an ambitious League One club could be an option.

That has worked for ex-Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, whose previous job was in the Premier League with Southampton before dropping two levels to work for Charlton Athletic.

Speaking to Football League World, Sam said: “In terms of where Steven Schumacher is going to end up after being sacked by Stoke, I think he deserves another chance with a Championship team.

“He was linked with the Cardiff job, and I think he did a really good job with Plymouth in League One, so I wonder if he’ll look to do that again in League One and do what Nathan Jones did, joining someone like Charlton with lots of potential and desire to get back into Championship football.

“I really hope he is able to have a good time because he was a well-respected head coach at Stoke and a lot of fans liked him, but the change has been made which has got fans excited about the football that we’re going to be playing, and I think there’s a lot of respect for Steven Schumacher and a lot of fans will hope he does well.

“I’d love to see him in the Championship again, whether that’s at Cardiff or another side in the league, and it may be a case of keeping that team up, and he knows how to do that, so it could either be a Championship side or dropping to League One and having that success like he did at Plymouth.

“I do think he’s a well-respected head coach and a lot of Stoke fans will hope he does well.”

Steven Schumacher should walk into another Championship job in the near future

Stoke City have ensured some difficult years since being relegated to the Championship in 2018, and despite having the backing of the Coates family, they've struggled at the wrong end of the table.

The Potters haven't finished in the top half of the Championship table since being relegated, a remarkable statistic which perhaps shows that the job is a bit of a poisoned chalice.

Stoke City's Championship finishes since being relegated Season Position 2018/19 16th 2019/20 15th 2020/21 14th 2021/22 14th 2022/23 16th 2023/24 17th

Plenty of managers have been sacked by Stoke before and plenty will be sacked in the future, so Schumacher shouldn't be too disheartened by his sacking.

The way he started the season with wins over the likes of Coventry, Plymouth and a 5-0 win away to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup means that he could actually have some credit in the bank, and when there are inevitable job vacancies in the Championship later this season, you can guarantee that Schumacher's name will be mentioned as an option, should he be out of work.

He showed at Plymouth what he was capable of, and he shouldn't let a Stoke City sacking doubt his abilities, with plenty of other managers coming unstuck at The bet365 Stadium in recent years.