Steven Schumacher speaks out on third summer signing at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle completed the signing of Finn Azaz on a season-long loan from Aston Villa on Monday evening, as announced on the club’s website.

The 21-year-old has spent the last couple of seasons on loan in League Two with Cheltenham Town and Newport County, but he was really able to showcase his talent more with the Exiles.

Azaz chipped in with seven goals and as many assists for County in a variety of attacking midfield roles, and it is no surprise to see the youngster earn an exciting move to League One as a result.

Steven Schumacher shared his reaction to the coup when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “I am thrilled that Finn has decided to come and join us on loan from Aston Villa.

“He is a creative and exciting midfield player that will add quality to our team.

“He has an eye for a goal, and his composure in attacking situations is what really stood out to us.

“Finn had options to go to other Sky Bet League One teams, but I believe he was impressed with our vision as a club.

“He also knows that we as the coaching staff, will take the time to help him develop and improve his own game, preparing him for the next step in his career.”

Argyle came agonisingly close to sealing their spot in the top six last season, but a heavy final day defeat at home to Milton Keynes Dons was an extremely bitter pill to swallow as they were overtaken by Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

Azaz is a very exciting pick-up for Argyle, and the types of highlight reel goals that he scored for the Exiles last term should definitely build some optimism amongst the Pilgrims’ supporter base.

Plymouth’s recruitment has been excellent for some years now, and this signing fits completely in line with that.

Azaz played as a number ten more than any other position last term, and in that it will be interesting to see how he slots into Schumacher’s 3-5-2 system, but the quality is clear to see and with his time at Aston Villa seemingly drawing to a close, it would be great for the 21-year-old’s future prospects if he can gain admirers for his performances in the third tier.