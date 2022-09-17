Steven Schumacher speaks out on progress at Plymouth Argyle amid Huddersfield Town links

Steven Schumacher has been a revelation in stepping up to the top job at Plymouth Argyle since Ryan Lowe left for Preston North End last season.

The 38-year-old was previously assistant manager to Lowe at Bury and Argyle, and the smooth transition between managers, with a continuity in style of play, has been very effective in the last six months or so.

We brought you the exclusive that Schumacher has turned down the chance to move to Huddersfield Town in the Championship, with the Terriers now interested in Paul Warne, it is clear to see how much Schumacher is enjoying the League One grind.

Schumacher explained why Plymouth is such a good fit for him when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I knew Argyle was the right club for my first managerial job.

“The owner Simon Hallet is an investment banker and wants the club to be data-driven and base decisions on analytics.

“When Ryan was going to Preston, Simon phoned me and said ‘You’ll never have a better opportunity to make mistakes as you will here.

“I want you to take risks because that’s what we’re about’.

“He likes to make brave calls and I knew that was me anyway.

“I’d been doing it for four years – taking all these risks.”

Argyle’s trip to Portsmouth this afternoon will be a fascinating examination of the two club’s promotion credentials.

The Verdict

The Pilgrims have conducted some of the smartest recruitment in the EFL in recent years, and that includes crucial manager selection.

Argyle were in a very different predicament when they were relegated to League Two in 2018/19, with Derek Adams losing his job at the back end of the campaign, and the appointment of Lowe and Schumacher who had just earned promotion from the fourth tier with Bury, has proved to be a masterstroke.

Data-driven recruitment has consistently enabled clubs to compete above their budget in recent years and Plymouth are one of a few trailblazers in that revolution.