Steven Schumacher speaks out on Plymouth Argyle promotion hopes

Plymouth may have lost Ryan Lowe midway through the League One campaign this season but his replacement Steven Schumacher has ensured that the club have not dropped off in his absence.

The former Pilgrims boss departed the side for Preston, when the club were firmly in the play-off places. Despite this, his former assistant has stepped into the breach and has continued to deliver the results to keep them in promotion contention.

Whilst they are no longer in the top six – for the time being – they are only three points off Wycombe in sixth place and have every chance of climbing back into the fold, especially considering they also have a game in hand. Now, speaking about their chances, Schumacher has revealed to Plymouth Live that he has always said his side can go toe-to-toe with the bigger names in the division.

They could certainly have the chance to do so – and seal a promotion too – and considering they are sat above the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Ipswich in this division currently it shows how far they have come.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about their play-off hopes, Schumacher said: “From a long time that’s what we have always wanted to try and do, stay in with the big boys.

“We are almost punching above our weight if you just look at the names and the budgets that are above us. We have said to the players all along that we feel as though we can compete with these teams, and they have done.”

Schumacher then has done a fine job since taking over and if he can get Plymouth competing in the play-offs at the end of the season, it will be a huge achievement for them.

The Verdict

Plymouth have been one of the stronger sides this year and whilst there was a slight drop off when Ryan Lowe initially left the side, his former assistant has done a decent job of coming in and steadying the ship now he has departed.

The side are still in with a chance of a top six spot and are still picking up some good results and a fair share of points too. You’d have to fancy them to certainly be in the mix come the end of the season and whilst there are plenty of others who will fancy a crack at it too, there is every chance Argyle could be one.

They’ve got the squad and the players to do so. Their former boss has yet to raid the club for any of his former charges, so it means they remain fairly full strength. They have goals in the team and are still playing well and are only three points away from the top six.

With a game in hand, you would fancy them to be back there both now and at the end of the year too.