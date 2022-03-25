Steven Schumacher speaks out on end of season run for Plymouth Argyle as exciting finish looms

Plymouth find themselves in an excellent position coming into the last seven games of the season, with the club currently sat in fourth place.

Argyle have 74 points to their name right now and are just two points behind MK Dons in third. Even further up the table, they’re only five points off second place, although Wigan have some games in hand on the Pilgrims.

In terms of whether they can be caught by a team outside of the top six, they are eight points from Sheffield Wednesday in seventh and whilst they can still be snuck up on, they are in a fairly solid position right now.

The club’s boss Steven Schumacher though has admitted to the club’s official website that whilst the end of the season is ‘going to be hard’ he is ‘excited’ by their remaining fixtures.

Even after former boss Ryan Lowe left the side in the middle of the season with the club in the running for the play-offs, they haven’t let their form tail off. Instead, led by the former number two at the club, they have continued to perform and pick up the points.

They have steadily climbed into those top six spots and are now one of the firm favourites to land a place in those play-offs come the end of the season. Next up they face a tough contest against Ipswich, another side who will fancy their chances of sneaking into promotion contention, before an even bigger clash against Oxford.

However, they come into these games on the back of six straight victories in the third tier – and Steven Schumacher has admitted to the club’s official website that whilst the end of season fixtures will be hard, he is looking forward to them.

He said: “I think everyone can be quite pleased with how March has gone so far, six wins, six clean sheets on the bounce is an unbelievable achievement. We knew we needed to pick up a lot of points, as many points as possible because the run-in is going to be hard

“We’re all excited with the games ahead now.”

The Verdict

Steven Schumacher has done an excellent job since stepping up to the main managerial role at the turn of the year and has continued to take Plymouth from strength-to-strength.

They’re now exactly where they wanted to be come this stage in the season and if they can seal a top six spot when the final whistle goes on the last day of the season, then it will be a real achievement for them this campaign. There’s even a chance they could be one of the three sides that seal a place in the Championship.

Schumacher still has plenty of work to do – they can be caught up by teams outside of the play-offs and based on who they are playing over the course of the last seven games, that is a real possibility.

If they keep up the kind of form they have had though, then there is every chance that they can get the job done.