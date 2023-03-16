Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that while Sam Cosgrove will miss this weekend's showdown with Forest Green Rovers, he could potentially make his return to action in the club's upcoming meeting with Accrington Stanley.

Cosgrove sustained an issue with his calf during training earlier this month.

As a result of this injury, the striker was forced to watch on from the sidelines for Plymouth's clashes with Derby County and Barnsley.

While Argyle managed to claim a 2-1 victory over the Rams in the absence of Cosgrove, they were outclassed by the Reds at Blackwell last weekend.

Barnsley sealed a 3-0 win over Plymouth thanks to goals from Adam Phillips, Mads Andersen and Nicky Cadden.

This setback allowed Ipswich Town to close the gap to Argyle to two points in the League One standings.

With the race for automatic promotion seemingly set to go down to the wire, Plymouth will need to embark on a winning run in order to finish above the Blues.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Forest Green, Schumacher has shared an update on Cosgrove.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about the striker, the Argyle boss said: "He won't be available for Saturday.

"He's running tomorrow so he will be touch and go for Tuesday (the away game against Accrington Stanley).

"Hopefully, fingers crossed for Tuesday, but if he's not ready then he's not ready, and he will be available for the one after that (the Papa Johns Trophy final)."

The Verdict

With Cosgrove not set to be fit enough to feature for Argyle this weekend, Schumacher will need Ryan Hardie and Finn Azaz to provide an attacking spark against Forest Green.

Hardie has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions at this level during the current term while Azaz has provided 16 direct goal contributions.

When Cosgrove is ready to make his return to action, he will be determined to play a major role in Plymouth's quest to secure promotion to the Championship.

Since sealing a loan move to Home Park from Birmingham City last year, the 26-year-old has demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference in League One.

Cosgrove ought to be confident in his ability to deliver the goods during the closing stages of the campaign as he has been directly involved in 10 goals this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the third-tier.