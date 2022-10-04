Steven Schumacher shares mixed update on Plymouth Argyle duo as Sheffield Wednesday clash looms

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that whilst Niall Ennis is set to be available for selection for tonight’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, Macaulay Gillesphey will miss this particular fixture.

Ennis sustained a dead leg in Argyle’s recent victory over Ipswich Town and made his return to training last Friday.

Schumacher opted against including the forward in the club’s match-day squad for their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers.

Gillesphey was also a notable absentee from Plymouth’s squad as he missed this fixture due to an issue with his groin.

In the absence of this pair, Argyle managed to retain their place at the top of the League One standings by securing a 1-0 victory over Wycombe.

Sam Cosgrove scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Plymouth in the first-half of this fixture.

The Pilgrims will now be looking to back up this triumph by securing a positive result in their showdown with the Owls at Home Park this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, Schumacher has shared an update on Ennis and Gillesphey.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about Ennis, the Argyle boss said: “He got through his session, he was good, he trained so he’s available, which is a boost.”

Making reference to Gillesphey, Schumacher added: “He won’t be involved tomorrow [today].

“It’s just something that needs to settle down.

“Hopefully in a couple of weeks he will be alright.

“At Portsmouth away he came off with a little bit of groin problem.

“He has trained since then, so it’s not a tear or whatever, but he’s getting some pain and inflammation.

“We are just going to try and settle him down, and keep him off his feet for maybe another week, 10 days.”

The Verdict

This is a mixed update for Plymouth as they would have been hoping to turn to both of these players for inspiration this evening.

However, with Gillesphey set to miss tonight’s game as well the club’s upcoming meeting with Accrington Stanley, Argyle will need their other defenders to step up to the mark in his absence.

As for Ennis, he will be determined to deliver the goods against the Owls.

Having managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in League One this season, it will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old is able to add to his tally tonight.