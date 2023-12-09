Highlights Plymouth Argyle manager Schumacher reveals they won't sit back against Leicester City.

Despite being underdogs, Plymouth aim to be positive and have a go against a formidable opponent.

Taking an attacking approach and being brave is the correct approach from the Pilgrims.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that his side won't sit back against Leicester City and just soak up pressure, making this admission to the Pilgrims' media team.

Schumacher's side head into this game as clear underdogs, with the Pilgrims only being promoted from League One a couple of months ago.

They have made a better start to the season than many people had expected - but they are still just six points above the drop zone at this point and will be candidates for relegation if they can't continue putting points on the board.

And despite their excellent last-gasp winner against Stoke City last weekend, they are facing a much more difficult challenge today against Leicester.

The Foxes are currently sitting at the top of the Championship table following a remarkable start to the 2023/24 campaign, with their back-to-back losses before the international break seemingly not having a long-lasting effect.

They are on track to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking and many people will be shocked if they don't, not just because of their excellent start but also because they have an excellent squad on paper.

Enzo Maresca's side will surely be confident about their chances of securing another three points heading into a very busy festive period, which could be crucial for many teams in their quest to achieve their respective aims at the end of the season.

Schumacher ahead of Leicester City: "Our message to the players will be the same"

The Pilgrims' boss has revealed that their approach won't change this weekend, despite the fact they are making the trip to a formidable opponent.

He said: "Our message to the players will be the same. We know what their strengths are. We've all spoke about how good their style of play is.

"We know what the individuals all do, but we don't want to go there to sit back and admire them. That doesn't suit us; doesn't suit our philosophy of how we want to go about it. We'll go there, try to be positive, have a go and see where it takes us.

"We know we're up against it, but if you're not brave, if you're not positive, if you don't get on the front foot, then we won't get anything from it, so that'll be our best way and hopefully we can implement that."

Plymouth Argyle should take an attacking approach against Leicester City

Some Leicester players may be preparing for a difficult battle against a team that could defend deep.

But as Schumacher says, that isn't Plymouth's style and they may as well be attacking today to try and get something from the game.

Sitting back will give them little chance of winning three points, so they need to be brave and come forward with the ball themselves.

They need to try and be a threat in transition like Hull City were at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

If they can be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them pick up a point from this clash, but it would be a surprise if they won.