Steven Schumacher reveals potential Plymouth Argyle boost ahead of Wycombe clash

Plymouth are now in the business end of the season and are well on track to achieve a play-off spot – and they’ll be boosted by the news that Ryan Hardie could be thrown back into the mix soon, as reported by Plymouth Live.

The striker has been in electric form for Argyle this campaign so far and has helped the side climb into the top six over the course of the season. They’re currently sat in fourth with four games to go and are well positioned to hold onto that spot and head into the play-offs.

With his 16 league goals and four assists in 32 games. he has been pivotal to the side this season and to see him out of action over the last few weeks has been a real blow for Steven Schumacher.

Plymouth Argyle quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 1) Michael Cooper Plymouth QPR Wrexham Exeter

The good news now then is that he could be back sooner rather than later, with Plymouth Live reporting that he may be in contention for at least a cameo this weekend.

Hardie hasn’t played for his team since the end of March and their defeat to Ipswich but could now be back to match fitness for the Easter weekend games.

Their next fixture comes this Friday against another play-off contender in Wycombe and whilst they will be desperate for points and won’t want to lose out to the Chairboys, Schumacher has admitted he will not risk the forward if it could do further damage – especially with a potential play-off campaign coming up.

Speaking about the player, Schumacher said: “I had a chat with him yesterday afternoon, he was out with the physios and running on the grass.

“He’s almost up to his maximum at full speed running, so that’s good. The next couple of days he will get onto his ball striking, and if he can do that at 100 per cent then he will be in contention.

“But I explained to him yesterday that we don’t really want him putting anything at risk because there is another three games to go, and potentially another three after that. We would rather him for six than one.”

The Verdict

Plymouth have been flying this season and it comes down to the performances of several Argyle players, one of them being Ryan Hardie.

The striker has bagged freely for the club this campaign and it has been his goals and work in attack that have helped fire the League One side into the top six and potentially towards a Championship berth. There is still work to be done, but a play-off spot does look likely now.

Hardie missing the last few games then will have been a blow, with Argyle no doubt wanting to ensure they really do secure a spot in that top six. The good news though is that he could be back in contention this weekend – and if they can keep him fit, it would be an additional boost.

They’ll need him for the play-offs if they get there – and if they can get Hardie on the field for those games, you would fancy Plymouth to win plenty and potentially get promoted.