Steven Schumacher reacts as Plymouth Argyle announce big contract news

Plymouth Argyle have secured a new deal for goalkeeper Michael Cooper, with the 23-year-old extending his stay at Home Park until 2025.

Previously, Cooper’s deal was due to expire in the summer of 2024.

The goalkeeper had been outstanding in League One this campaign until a recent injury ruled him out for the rest of the season and as such, tying him down on a new deal was not a difficult decision, says Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

“It’s a no brainer for us.” Schumacher told PAFC.co.uk

“He’s come through our Academy, the Academy has played a huge part in his development, and he has become one of our best players.

“Michael getting his injury when he did, he only had 18 months left on his contract. I felt it was good business for the club to secure that asset, and for Michael to be recognised. We wanted to look after him and help him in his recovery process.

“We know that when he is back, and he will be back soon, he’s the best young goalkeeper in the country.”

Cooper made 29 League One outings prior to his season ending ACL injury in early February.

During those 29 matches, the 23-year-old had kept an impressive 11 clean sheets and his talent had really stood out.

The Verdict

Steven Schumacher is spot on here, it was a no brainer for Plymouth this.

It’s brilliant business for the club to get Cooper tied down for a further year, which strengthens their hand should any clubs come knocking this summer.

Although Plymouth will want to keep him, at the same time they will be realistic that big offers could come in. That must be the expectation if Schumacher believes that he really is the best young goalkeeper in the country.

It’s such a shame Cooper won’t be able to contribute on the pitch during the League One run in,