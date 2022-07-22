Steven Schumacher provides update over potential Plymouth Argyle transfer dealing

Plymouth Argyle played some superb football in League One last season but despite being so close to a play-off spot, the club couldn’t quite make it over the line.

They spent the majority of the last campaign within the top six and it looked like a push towards a spot in the Championship might happen.

However, instead the club fell apart on the final day of the campaign and had to watch on as some of their rivals tried to win the play-offs instead. Argyle now will want to spend the summer sorting out their squad and ensuring that they are in the best shape possible for a real crack at perhaps an automatic place next season.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Plymouth Argyle players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Gary Sawyer retired after leaving Plymouth in 2021? True False

The club’s boss Steven Schumacher has done an excellent job at the helm since taking over from Ryan Lowe, who left the club halfway through the season to take charge at Preston. The club didn’t waver and continued to win and now he will want to prove that he’s also as good as his predecessor.

With the manager running the rule over his side, he’s admitted he is happy with his current signings but told Plymouth Live that he could sign one more player before the window comes to a close in August.

He’s added a total of five players to the club’s ranks so far, including Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba from Swansea and Norwich respectively.

All of the club’s transfers dealings then are nearly done – but Schumacher has told Plymouth Live that there may be one more. He said: “There is still a little bit of room in the budget in case we need it. We have to just now be patient.

“The areas that I wanted to strengthen, we did. I brought in two midfield players, two wing-backs and a striker so they were the key areas. Now we just need to monitor how we are going with our defenders. Do we need cover or not? We will make that decision probably in the next couple of weeks.”

The Verdict

As a manager so far, Steven Schumacher has tended to get it bang on with Plymouth minus the final day defeat that saw them miss out on the play-off places in League One.

However, the boss now has the chance to mould the squad to his own liking, with this summer window being his first in the main job with Argyle. He has already been quick to add players before the campaign starts and he’ll now get the chance to see them all in action.

Once Plymouth’s season starts, Schumacher will be able to see just where he still needs to add bodies and what positions still need tinkering with. The manager can then identify potential targets and still make one signing it seems this offseason, which is good news for the club’s supporters.

If the boss can get it right, then it could see Plymouth finally break into the Championship.