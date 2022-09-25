Steven Schumacher provides Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper update amid Norwich City interest

Michael Cooper has been Plymouth Argyle’s number one for a number of seasons now and last year he really stepped up to show his quality as he kept 18 clean sheets in 48 appearances.

This season the goalkeeper is carrying on in good form with five clean sheets from ten games so far and as a result, it comes as no surprise that there is interest in the 22-year-old from higher up the football pyramid.

Cooper has always been subject to interest from above and this summer it was Norwich City who were named as the keen party.

Steven Schumacher and Plymouth will be desperate to keep hold of their man for as long as possible but knowing his talent, the Pilgrims boss has taken steps to make sure his side are protected as back-up goalkeeper Callum Burton signed a contract extension.

Whilst Burton has played just six games for his side so far, five of which came in the EFL Trophy, Schumacher feels his importance cannot be underestimated as he told Plymouth Live: “He’s a very good goalkeeper. Since he has been here, his training performances and performances when he has played the games has been very good.

“He is a real good character in the group. It’s a difficult position sometimes to be a number two, but he understands and he pushes Michael every single day in training.

“I think we are getting the performances that you get out of Michael because he knows he has to play well because he has got somebody who is competing with him.

“So it was important that we secured Callum for next year and give him a bit of security as well. Whatever happens with Michael in the future, if Callum is going to be here then we have got a more than capable goalkeeper to fill in and play.”

The Verdict:

Although Plymouth will be wanting Cooper to stay put, Schumacher knows that there will continue to be interest in him, especially with his strong form.

Therefore, it makes total sense that Burton has been signed on an extension as it gives Plymouth the security that if Cooper does depart, they have a goalkeeper they trust to fill in.

In the meantime, the goalkeepers will be working hard on the training glitch together in the hope of pushing one another to their best form.