Steven Schumacher provides injury update on Plymouth Argyle trio ahead of Cambridge United clash

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher had mixed injury news on three players ahead of Saturday’s game against Cambridge United.

The Pilgrims travel to the Abbey Stadium looking to bounce back from their surprise 2-0 defeat against Port Vale at Home Park on Friday night.

Despite this, they still remain top of the League One table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and two clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

They face a Cambridge side who have lost 10 of their last 13 league games and who are currently 20th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

The U’s lost 2-1 to Forest Green Rovers at The Bolt New Lawn last Saturday, with the win meaning Forest Green closed the gap on Mark Bonner’s men.

Plymouth will be boosted by the return of defender Dan Scarr, who has been missing with a thigh injury since early November.

“Dan is looking okay. He trained today. It’s his first day in full contact with the group, which was planned and he did well,” Schumacher told Plymouth Live.

“It was really good to have him back.

“He’s a big presence for us and we will see how he goes tomorrow.”

Defender Nigel Lonwijk is also fit after being substituted in the second half against the Valiants due to a hip injury.

The Wolves loanee however has missed a few days of training this week due to illness.

“The bang that he had on his hip seems to have settled down, which is good, but Nigel hasn’t been well this week,” Schumacher explained.

“He has had a bit of an illness so we didn’t see him Tuesday or Wednesday.

“He was in the building today, wasn’t 100 per cent but trained so we will just monitor him over the next 24 hours or so.”

Schumacher also shared news regarding Brandon Galloway’s current situation.

The defender will be going for a scan after also being absent from training.

“We have got a little issue with Brendan Galloway that we need to have a look at.

“He didn’t train today so we will see how he is in the morning,” Schumacher said.

“So Nigel will be available hopefully, Scarrsy will be available and we will have to see about Brendan.

“He trained on Tuesday and came off saying he felt a little bit tight in behind his knee.

“We don’t know whether that’s something from his previous injury or it’s a hamstring issue.

“We are not sure.

“We are going to have him scanned and looked at this afternoon, so touch wood it’s nothing serious.”

The verdict

This is a mixed update from Schumacher.

The aforementioned trio have all been regulars for Argyle this season and thus he would have been hoping to turn to all of them for inspiration this weekend.

Scarr’s return will be a boost as the Pilgrims have not won in his absence.

The game against Cambridge feels like the perfect opportunity for Plymouth to return to winning ways, especially given the poor form the U’s are in.

It is important for the Pilgrims to get a victory after a three-game winless run of their own and with Ipswich and Wednesday closing the gap, they will want to maintain their lead at the top of the table.