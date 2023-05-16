Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has admitted that the club are set to hold talks with Aston Villa this summer over the possibility of a fresh agreement for Finn Azaz.

Azaz is officially set to return to Villa Park when his loan deal with Argyle expires at the end of May.

Signed on a temporary basis by Plymouth last year, the 22-year-old initially made a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The attacking midfielder managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in his opening 15 league appearances and also chipped in with three assists at this level.

Unfortunately for Azaz, he went on to miss a considerable chunk of action due to an ankle injury that he sustained in October.

Following the turn of the year, Azaz scored two goals for Plymouth and also set up six goals for his team-mates as his side secured automatic promotion to the Championship.

Azaz marked the final appearance of his loan spell by netting in a 3-1 win over Port Vale earlier this month.

What has Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had to say about Aston Villa's Finn Azaz?

Making reference to Azaz, Schumacher has admitted that he believes the attacking midfielder possesses the ability to play in the Championship.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about whether talks will be held with Villa over a new move for Azaz, Schumacher said: "Again, these are conversations we are going to have.

"Anything is possible.

"We will make phone calls, we will have discussions.

"Every time you see him (Azaz) he has walked around here with a smile on his face.

"He has loved it and his talent is undeniable.

"Could he play at the next level (the Championship) as well?

"Yeah, I think he could, so we will be having those conversations whenever we can with the people at Aston Villa."

Schumacher later added: "Whatever the plans Aston Villa have got with Finn I'm sure we will be in the conversation."

Would Azaz be able to make a difference for Argyle next season if he returns to Home Park?

With Azaz's current deal at Villa set to expire this summer, it will be interesting to see whether the Premier League side decide to offer him fresh terms.

If Villa do get Azaz to sign a new contract, they may be willing to loan him out again this summer if they do not believe he is ready to play in the Premier League.

Having illustrated during his temporary spell at Plymouth that he is more than capable of making a difference in League One, a step-up in level to the Championship may be exactly what Azaz needs at this stage of his career.

Providing that Plymouth are able to get a deal over the line for Azaz, it would not be at all surprising if the attacking midfielder eventually goes on to make a positive impact in the second-tier after adapting to life in this division during the opening stages of the 2023/24 campaign.