Steven Schumacher makes Plymouth Argyle squad admission ahead of 2022-23 season

Plymouth Argyle have spent the majority of the season challenging in the play-off spots at the top of the League One table but fell away when it really mattered on the last day of the campaign.

Ryan Lowe had led the club into the top six but then departed for Preston in the Championship before the end of 2021, which left assistant manager Steven Schumacher to step up to the main role.

Schumacher took it in his stride and Argyle continued to impress and improve – however following a thumping 5-0 defeat to MK Dons on the final day of the season, they fell into seventh and missed out on the chance to seal a promotion.

After that loss, boss Schumacher has revealed to Plymouth Live that he wants to recruit well in the summer and try and go one step further in the next campaign – and make sure he has a bigger pool of players to choose from.

Considering that Argyle have been left behind in League One for at least another season, there might be some clubs from further up the football pyramid considering raids for some of their better players too.

Panutche Camara has been one of the bright sparks of the campaign for them for example and Ryan Hardie top scored with 16 goals and could have a few admirers.

Schumacher though will not want to lose any of the squad he has compiled so that they can have another shot at either the play-offs or even an automatic promotion in the next campaign.

In fact, he not only wants to keep his squad intact but will want to add even more to the team if possible over the summer too.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about wanting more players over the summer, Schumacher said: “It’s a learning curve.

“We have learned this year that we just ran out of gas at the wrong period. If we can get some more players, have a stronger squad, then we can maybe use players a little bit differently over the season.

“There are some players who played every minute in every game and that’s hard work.”

The Verdict

Plymouth do have a squad well capable of competing at the top end of the league and on another day, they might have found themselves preparing for a play-off campaign.

Instead, things fell apart – and Schumacher will want to ensure that there is no repeat performance of that anytime soon.

If he plans his recruitment well and holds onto the spine of his team over the summer, then it should allow them to at least be in the top six next season.

Argyle though, by being so impressive at times over the season, will no doubt have some teams from above and around them trying to snap up their players.

They’ll therefore have a task on their hands keeping their team intact.

If they can have a bigger pool of players to choose from though – which would allow them some additional comfort in rotation – then it could be the final piece of the puzzle in getting them into the Championship.