Steven Schumacher makes candid admission after Plymouth’s first home defeat this season

Plymouth Argyle fell to their first home defeat of the League One season as Port Vale defeated them 2-0 on Friday night.

It was a disappointing night for Argyle who would have been hoping to use their home form to maintain their push for promotion but it wasn’t to be.

It was the first game Argyle had lost in the league since mid-August in a game that left manager Steven Schumacher bitterly disappointed, but honest.

It was a sold-out Home Park in a defeat that left Schumacher admitting that his side did not look their usual selves but thought there were still positives to take from the game.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher said: “We didn’t play well. I thought Port Vale deserved the win, they were the better team probably throughout the game.

“It was one of them nights that was frustrating. We didn’t look like us but we still created some good chances that we didn’t manage to take.”

Schumacher was serving a one-game touchline ban but suggested that it didn’t impact the result as communication was clear between himself and the dugout, as he added: “There was no problem with communication. Mark was in my ear all the time. I just felt the team as a whole, we were a bit flat.

“We never gave this crowd anything to get going for and we probably got what we deserved in the game. I can’t really point my finger on it but the players understand that we wasn’t quite at it.”

That setback extends Plymouth winless run to three games in the league and with Sheffield Wednesday hot on their tales, they can’t afford to continue dropping points.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing evening in front of a sell-out crowd. Whether that played a part in the outcome of the game, or the performance remains to be seen but Plymouth need to improve very quickly if they are to sustain a promotion push.

There are sides with bigger squads and perhaps more experience, and dropping points will only make it more difficult for Schumacher.

Argyle have been a breath of fresh air, considering their significantly lower budget to sides beneath them but it does highlight the need to recruit in January and recruit well.