Steven Schumacher makes admission about key Plymouth Argyle player’s future

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has admitted that the club will only consider parting ways with Michael Cooper if they receive a suitable offer and believe that a potential switch will be beneficial for the goalkeeper’s career.

A product of Plymouth’s academy, Cooper managed to take his game to new heights in the 2021/22 campaign by delivering a host of impressive performances in League One.

During the 46 games that he played at this level, the 22-year-old managed to keep 18 clean-sheets which was the joint-highest figure recorded by an individual in this division alongside Wycombe Wanderers’ David Stockdale.

Having been named in the League One Team of the Season last month, Cooper may already be attracting interest from elsewhere.

With Plymouth set to participate in this division for another year after missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the season, they will be keen to retain Cooper’s services.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Schumacher has shared his thoughts on Cooper’s future.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about Cooper, Schumacher said: “You would have to be mad to say that no-one is going to be interested in him, wouldn’t you?

“Obviously, he has done really well.

“He has taken awards up and down the country – probably all over the world after that Chelsea game when he made too many good saves!

“Look, there is a plan in place if somebody comes in, and I don’t know the number the club are going to put on him but it will have to be the right money and will have to be the right move for Mike as well, first and foremost.

You can call yourself a loyal Plymouth Argyle fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 Where did Plymouth finish in League Two during their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th

“He’s fine, he’s so laid back.

“He’s relaxed about everything, I spoke to him and I said ‘I’m sure I will be having a few conversations with you over the summer’.

“We will see how that one pans out.”

The Verdict

For Plymouth’s sake, they will be hoping that Cooper is not the subject of bids this summer as the keeper could potentially play an influential role in a push for promotion next season.

Unquestionably one of Argyle’s key players, the shot-stopper’s current deal at Home Park is set to run until 2024.

Taking this into consideration, Plymouth will be in no rush to cash in on Cooper and thus it may have to take a major offer from elsewhere to test their resolve.

In order to cover the possibility of Cooper moving on to pastures new, Schumacher may find it beneficial to draft up a list of replacements for the keeper.