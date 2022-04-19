Steven Schumacher issues update on key Plymouth Argyle duo after club’s draw with Sunderland

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that Panutche Camara had to be replaced in the second-half of yesterday’s meeting with Sunderland due to a hamstring injury.

The midfielder made his 40th league appearance of the season at Home Park as the Pilgrims were held to a draw by the Black Cats.

Camara is not set to undergo a scan which reveal the severity of his issue.

Plymouth captain Joe Edwards was a notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad for Monday’s fixture as he missed this fixture due to a sprained ankle which also ruled him out of his side’s recent clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Ryan Hardie missed a good opportunity for the Pilgrims in the first-half of their showdown with Sunderland as he headed wide from Conor Grant’s cross.

Following the break, Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper produced a good save to prevent Nathan Broadhead from scoring for the visitors.

Grant then saw his effort in the closing stages of this fixture deflect just wide of the target as both teams were forced to settle for a point.

After the game, Schumacher shared an update on Camara and Edwards.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about Camara, Schumacher said: “Hopefully he will be okay.

“He has just felt a little bit of a hamstring issue.

“We will get him assessed (today), scanned if we can, and see how he goes for the weekend.”

Making reference to Edwards, the Plymouth boss added: “He wasn’t close at all to playing (against Sunderland).

“We knew he wouldn’t be available for this one from his scan results.

“We will see how he is for Wigan on Saturday but if he’s not 100 per cent I won’t risk him.

“If you have an ankle sprain and you can’t kick the ball properly then he won’t be able to play.”

The Verdict

Plymouth fans will be hoping that Camara’s issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as the midfielder has been a stand-out performer for their side this season.

As well as scoring four goals and providing six assists in League One for Argyle, the midfielder is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.00 at this level.

As for Edwards, he has managed to play a role in Plymouth’s push for a play-off place this season by providing seven direct goal contributions in 40 appearances in the third-tier.

Unless Edwards makes progress in terms of his road to recovery this week, it is extremely unlikely that he will feature in Argyle’s showdown with Wigan Athletic on Saturday as another injury setback will almost certainly rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.