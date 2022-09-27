Steven Schumacher issues Plymouth Argyle verdict over Wolves man

Plymouth have made a scintillating start to the new League One season this year, with the club marching all the way to top spot in the division.

Even though they came up against an unbeaten Ipswich side at the weekend, they were not fazed and duly took three points off the Tractor Boys.

That dumped Ipswich down to second and gave them their first defeat, whilst Argyle leapt up to top spot and that is where they will want to remain for the majority of the campaign. If boss Schumacher can land a promotion to the Championship, it will make him and his squad heroes.

One player who has already had a superb impact too is on-loan star Nigel Lonwijk – so much so that his boss told Plymouth Live that he ‘hasn’t really put a foot wrong’ during his playing time yet.

He’s played in eight league games so far despite being just 19-years-old but already looks to be a real talent and a mainstay in the Plymouth team for the campaign. Having formed part of a solid partnership at the back for Argyle, his place in the team is constant right now and he shows no signs of slowing down either.

Despite being a defender, he has even racked up one assist and during that game against Ipswich, he produced one block, one clearance and one interception to ensure his team came away with all three points.

Now, he has come in for some high praise from boss Steven Schumacher, who revealed he thinks the player has a ‘bright future’ in the game. He said of Lonwijk: “How good has he been since he came in the team? He hasn’t really put a foot wrong. He’s so calm for someone so young.

“He’s 19-years-old and nothing fazes him. You tell him ‘Nigel you are going to play left-side centre-back this week’ and he says ‘Okay, no problem.’ He just takes on information brilliantly. He’s a real quality player and has got a bright future.”

The Verdict

With the start that the player has had in League One so far, Plymouth fans will no doubt be delighted to keep hold of Lonwijk for a full campaign.

If he continues to produce the goods on a weekly basis as he has been, then he could be a really key player for the club this season. That’s despite the fact he is also just 19-years-old – which is incredible when you think about the level he is currently playing at and the kind of performances he is putting in.

Argyle have been excellent and so too has the Dutch star. It will fill Wolves with confidence too, who will see him as having real potential based on what he is already capable of. If he can play to such a high standard in League One every week at just 19-years-old, what could he be capable of a few years down the line?

Lonwijk then could be a really important player for Argyle in their title hunt this season.