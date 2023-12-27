Highlights Stoke City secures an important victory against Birmingham City, with a strong first-half performance.

The first of two late kick-offs on Boxing Day in the Championship saw Birmingham City face off against Stoke City at St Andrew's, with the encounter sparking a number of contrasting viewpoints from those in the respective dugouts.

The short trip was Steven Schumacher's first away game in charge of his new employers as he looked for his first success on the road as a second tier boss, having failed to do so in charge of Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the season.

Stoke City victorious at St Andrew's

Stoke were definitely the quicker out of the blocks in this clash, as two first half strikes from Jordan Thompson and Lynden Gooch gave the Potters a firm grip on proceedings heading into the interval.

The visitors were winless in their last four Championship away outings, but tripled their advantage just eight minutes after half-time, as Portuguese forward Andre Vidigal registered his first goal since September 24th.

Post-match, Schumacher highlighted the importance of his first victory in charge, having opened his reign at the Bet365 Stadium with a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

“It's obviously a really good win and an important win as well,” He said via BirminghamLive.

“We spoke before the game about how tough it was going to be. I think Birmingham City have got some really good forward players, they have been in half-decent form and we knew it was going to be a hard game.

“But I felt the way that the lads applied themselves to the game plan was really positive, especially in the first half. We showed some bits of quality as well so that was really pleasing and we managed to do enough to get the three points that we desperately wanted and obviously needed."

Schumacher highlights Birmingham Romelle Donovan

In a victory which took Stoke above their hosts in their aim to build momentum under their new boss, Schumacher was left with one small frustration but conceded that Romelle Donovan's talent in the build up to Jay Stansfield's 69th minute consolation was "great."

Championship Table (As it stands December 27th) Team P GD Pts 18 Stoke City 24 -7 27 19 Birmingham City 24 -8 27

“The only negative about today's game is we wish we'd got that clean sheet but it is a great bit of skill by their young lad and they get their goal. But we’re building and it's one step at a time."

Former Everton duo in agreement on Donovan

Schumacher and his opposite number, Wayne Rooney were both prospects in the Everton academy in the early 2000s, and both were in agreement about Donovan's performance after being introduced in place of Koji Miyoshi on 67 minutes.

Rooney has been keen to utilise the 17-year-old since walking through the door at St Andrew's in October, with Donovan's club debut coming as a substitute in the England icon's first home game in charge on October 25th.

After the defeat on Boxing Day, the former DC United boss believed that the academy product was the only man in royal blue to walk away with any credit in the bank, and his cameo set an example to the rest of the Blues squad.

"It's frustrating, hard to take because I know we have got good players there, so to put a performance in like we did today is really difficult to explain.

"All of it, all of it [was upsetting]. The one bright thing was young Romelle, when he came on. I said to the players in there that he's an example. He's young, 17 and he comes on and he's an example to the players. He comes on with character, with attitude and he wants the ball as well, that's the most important thing."

Will Romelle Donovan's performance earn a place in the Starting XI for Birmingham?

Given Rooney's comments, it wouldn't be beyond the realm of possibility to see Donovan earn a starting berth in the near future, but then the former Manchester United legend must be wary about his development for years to come.

As a result of the hectic schedule and the five substitutes rule, there's no doubt the prospect will continue to play a part in trying to turn Birmingham's fortunes around, as they've only won three times in Rooney's tenure.

Perhaps the most likely time we will see Donovan start is in the FA Cup, as Birmingham travel to Hull City on January 6th in the third round, which is usually an opportunity for squad rotation.