This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are enjoying a League One play-off resurgence under new manager Steven Schumacher.

The former Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle boss took over at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in late January, succeeding Ian Evatt.

Since taking charge of his first game as Wanderers manager away at Reading on 1 February, Bolton have won five, drawn one and lost two of his opening eight matches in charge.

The club had dropped to ninth in League One at the time of Evatt's departure, but as a result of their recent upturn in form, Bolton are now back inside the top six heading into Tuesday night's away trip to relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers.

"Fingers crossed" - Confidence over Steven Schumacher's long-term Bolton Wanderers future revealed

We asked our Bolton Wanderers fan pundit, Liam O'Meara: 'Gut feeling, do you think Steven Schumacher is in it for the long haul or not? Can you see him still being Bolton manager in three years' time?'

O'Meara said: "Yeah I think so! I think it's in Steven Schumacher's interest to be with Bolton for quite a long time.

"His reputation is built off the good work that he did with Plymouth, but he did leave, and a lot of people remember that type of thing.

"So, he did leave for another opportunity in the same division as Stoke. I mean, I get it, they are a wealthy club and nearer to home, which I think was a big thing. Plymouth always have to deal with that sort of geography hamstring that they have.

"But, in terms of reputation, chairmen/chairwomen won't necessarily want to back a manager who has a reputation of changing clubs. So, I don't think it would be in his interest to move on.

"I suppose it's a case of how well he does now. We're still very early doors, but fingers crossed things go well for him."

Steven Schumacher looks to be the right man to take Bolton Wanderers into the future

Bolton are a club who undoubtedly have aspirations of returning to Championship football in the near future.

Schumacher is a manager who knows exactly what is required to lead a team out of League One and into the second tier, having guided Plymouth to the third tier title in the 2022/23 season, in a campaign that saw the Pilgrims collect 101 points.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth, Stoke record - per Transfermarkt Club Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Plymouth 108 60 18 30 1.83 Stoke 32 13 6 13 1.41

Having reached the Championship, Schumacher was on his way to proving that he could keep them in the division too, having left the club 16th in the division when he switched Home Park for the bet365 Stadium on 19 December 2023.

Therefore, not only has he showcased his ability to win promotion from League One, but he's also displayed that he has what it takes to keep Bolton from dropping straight back down into the third tier should they get there.

As such, Bolton supporters should feel confident that Schumacher is the right man to get their club moving forwards once again, but there will understandably be some reservations over his long-term commitment to the Wanderers cause if success arrives at the Toughsheet.