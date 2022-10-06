Steven Schumacher gives verdict on Birmingham City loan man following goal v Sheffield Wednesday

Due to a lack of game time at Birmingham City, Sam Cosgrove joined Plymouth Argyle on a season long loan deal on deadline day.

Since arriving at the club, who sit at the top of League One currently, the forward has scored four goals in six league appearances.

His form means he has already exceeded the amount of goals last season combining his loan spells at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

His 91st minute winner for the Pilgrims on Tuesday led Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher to sing his praises as he told BBC: “That’s why we worked so hard to try and bring him here. We knew he was what we wanted to bring in, that type of striker that we didn’t have in the squad.

“It wasn’t an easy deal to get over the line, but we did it and I’m delighted he’s here and I hope that he’s happy here because he looks like he’s enjoying his football again.

“He said he wasn’t going to be stopped tonight. He just wanted that goal in front of the Devonport End at Home Park because he’s scored a couple of goals away from home so far this season.

“It also shows his strengths of what he’s got, you ca put crosses in the box, he jumped for that goal that was over the line so high, gets good power on it.

“And for the goal nobody else in our squad could probably score that goal, that’s what he’s good at, so I’m delighted for him.”

The Verdict:

Sam Cosgrove was well deserving of this chance and he has proven his talent since being with Plymouth this season.

Given how well he has started the season, it’s no surprise that Pilgrims manager Schumacher has been impressed by him and you can imagine he will continue to get the opportunities this season to show his quality.

As it stands, Plymouth certainly look like a side who could be competing for Championship football next season but regardless of whether they make it up, in this form you’d expect Cosgrove to be playing in the second tier next season.