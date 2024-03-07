With Steven Schumacher’s job at Stoke City hanging by a thread as the threat of relegation looms large, the Potters know every game is crucial in the battle to beat the drop.

The former Plymouth Argyle manager joined the Staffordshire side in the December of 2023 following the departure of Alex Neil but has overseen a horrific run of form which leaves City on the brink of relegation to League One.

The former Premier League side haven’t experienced life in the third tier since 1998, and the next three fixtures could prove pivotal in the future of both the football club and the manager.

Stoke City’s Championship run-in

This weekend Stoke travel to Preston North End in the hope of earning some precious points having only recuperated four victories since Christmas, a run which has seen them slide towards the relegation trapdoor.

In the opposing dugout will be Schumacher’s long-term friend Ryan Lowe, the man he replaced as Argyle manager when the current North End boss made the move to Deepdale in December 2021.

While Lowe’s fortunes as a Championship boss have fared quite well since moving north, Schumacher’s luck has run out since becoming the Potters’ boss.

With just eight goals in the 11 league matches of 2024, it is obvious to see where the problem is for the men in red and white, with the goal-shy squad struggling to put the ball in the back of the net; add that to a tendency to leak goals at the other end and you’ve got yourself a relegation scrap on your hands.

Preston have no such worries on that front; unbeaten in their last seven matches and 13 goals scored in that time, Lowe has got his side ticking as they continue their attack on the Championship playoff places, with sixth spot just four points away.

Steven Schumacher's record as Stoke City boss Matches played 14 Won 4 Drawn 3 Lost 7 Points gained 15 As of March 7th, 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

Norwich City are another club hunting the playoff pack in seventh spot, and that’s who Stoke will face after their trip to Deepdale, with David Wagner’s troops sure to be eager to get back to winning ways after midweek defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Canaries had been in red-hot form prior to Wednesday’s defeat, with just one league defeat at that hands of Leeds United since the calendar turned to 2024.

With 15 goals in their last seven matches and Josh Sargent a man in fine form leading their line, hosting the Norfolk side is not going to be an easy affair, especially considering their record of just six wins at the Bet365 Stadium all season.

Hull City looking for repeat Stoke City victory

Hull City are the team everyone is chasing in the final playoff position at the minute, and by the time Stoke go to Humberside on Good Friday, who knows whether Schumacher will still be in charge of the side or not.

Two losses in those tough fixtures before the Easter period could easily spell the end for the former-Stevenage midfielder, with a number of sides at the bottom of the Championship table beginning to pick up points.

The Tigers will be another tough proposition, especially considering the 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season where Liam Rosenior’s side ran riot on the road.

Goals from Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore and Regan Slater saw the visitors ease to victory that day back in September, with Andre Vidigal netting a late consolation for the hosts.

That short burst of fixtures could be make or break for Schumacher, with a board known for their lack of patience already getting itchy fingers, he could be shown the door before April comes around if things don’t go his way,

With Stoke still having to face four of the current bottom ten of the Championship in their final seven games of the season - including an eye-catching clash with former side Plymouth Argyle with three games to go - a change in management could give the Potters the impetus to fight for their second tier survival.