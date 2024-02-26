With just 12 league games remaining, Stoke City dropped into the Championship relegation zone after a defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday.

It was the Potters' sixth loss in their last seven league games and the club are in grave danger of dropping out of the Championship unless something drastic changes.

Championship table - 26/02/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 19th Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20th Millwall 34 -14 36 21st QPR 34 -13 35 22nd Stoke City 34 -17 35 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24th Rotherham United 34 -36 19

Relegation to League One would be an absolute disaster for the club, who were an established Premier League side until relegation in 2018.

The month of March looks set to be a difficult time for Steven Schumacher's side, with the Potters facing a number of clubs in the upper echelons of the Championship table, and they risk being cut adrift at the bottom.

Steven Schumacher's tough spell as Stoke City boss

When the club appointed Steven Schumacher from Plymouth Argyle in December, it was seen as a good appointment and a step away from the club's recent appointments of experienced managers, which hasn't always paid off.

As a young manager who helped Plymouth win promotion, he came with a good reputation, but like so many managers before him, it just hasn't worked out at The bet365 Stadium.

The club were 19th in the league when he was appointed, three points ahead of the relegation zone, but under his reign, the club have slid down the table and for the first time this season they now find themselves in the relegation zone.

Perhaps being in the relegation zone might be the wake-up call the club needs, or it could damage an already fragile dressing room and have a negative effect on the squad.

Since Schumacher took the reins, the club have won just three games and something needs to change quickly to give the club a fighting chance of staying in the league.

Sporting Director Ricky Martin was sacked last week after 25 new signings, most of which have failed to make an impact at the club, so it shows that the problems at Stoke run deeper than the manager.

The club haven't finished in the top-half of the Championship since relegation nearly six years ago, and the club have long underperformed, regardless of who's been in charge.

However, Schumacher could be the man that relegates them, and the club's owners, the Coates family, face a huge decision in the coming weeks.

Peter Coates faces a huge decision on Schumacher's Stoke future

Relegation to League One would be unthinkable for a club like Stoke City, particularly after the number of signings they made last summer, but something clearly needs to change at the club.

Having given Schumacher a three-and-a-half year deal in December, sacking him less than three months later is not only embarrassing for the club, but will cost them a lot of money in compensation too.

On the other hand, relegation to League One would have huge financial implications for the club, and they'll want to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the division with an experienced manager if they were to sack Schumacher.

Quite frankly, Stoke can't go on like this for the rest of the season and a change in results is desperately needed over the next few games.

Whilst Schumacher obviously isn't blameless for the club's poor form, the hierarchy at Stoke need to take responsibility for the situation the club find themselves in.

There's also the argument that if the worse was to happen and the Potters were relegated, there wouldn't be many better options than Schumacher to help them out of the division after he led Plymouth to the League One title last season.

After a decade of being a Premier League side, reaching the FA Cup final and playing in the Europa League, the club have been on a continued downward spiral.

If the club's owners don't get their next decision right, the Potters could well be a League One side next season and things will only get worse.

The next few weeks are some of the most important in the club's recent history.