Highlights Plymouth Argyle drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion, remaining winless in their last four league matches, leaving them dangerously close to the relegation zone in 21st.

Goalkeeper Mike Cooper returned to the starting lineup after a long injury layoff which saw him miss the club's title-winning campaign run in last season and the start of this Championship season this year.

Cooper's replacement for this season, Conor Hazard, was dropped for the West Brom clash in favour of Cooper, with Steven Schumacher praising Cooper's performance after the match.

Saturday afternoon proved another tricky afternoon in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle.

Although a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at home, in isolation, is not a bad result, the Pilgrims are now four league matches without a victory.

As a result of that, Plymouth are now lurking in 21st place and dangerously close to the relegation zone, albeit, they have a four point cushion over 22nd-placed Queens Park Rangers.

One enormous positive for the club during the match, though, was the return of goalkeeper Mike Cooper to the line-up after a lengthy lay off with injury.

How long was Mike Cooper out injured for?

Cooper suffered a serious injury during Plymouth Argyle's promotion-winning campaign in League One last season.

Indeed, away at Sheffield Wednesday in a crucial promotion clash was where the injury occurred, on February 4th.

During that match, Cooper ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in one of his knees.

This saw him not only miss Plymouth Argyle's title and promotion-winning run, but also the start of this season in the Championship.

Who replaced the injured Mike Cooper?

With Cooper out injured since February, Plymouth have turned to two goalkeepers in his absence.

Last season, Callum Burton was the man selected to fill in in Cooper's absence, with the 27-year-old going on to play Plymouth's last 18 league matches as they sealed promotion and the league title.

Despite keeping eight clean sheets, it must have been decided this summer that Burton was not ready to deputise at Championship level, with Plymouth electing to sign former Celtic keeper Conor Hazard.

So far this campaign, Hazard has been the one to start in goal for Argyle, with the 25-year-old keeping two clean sheets in 11 league outings.

Steven Schumacher explains Mike Cooper's selection

That all changed for the West Brom clash on Saturday afternoon, though, with Steven Schumacher insisting it was a "big call" when discussing Hazard's dropping and Cooper's selection after the match.

"I'm buzzing for Mike. He has obviously been a huge player for us over the last couple of seasons. We rate him so highly, I believe he's one of the best young goalkeepers in the country." Schumacher explained, via Plymouth Live.

"He has been training really well, he has been sharp, he's just a calming influence and he makes big saves.

"It was a big call because I think Conor has done well but that's what I get paid to do, to make big calls.

"Michael has repaid it because he has kept a clean sheet on his return so I'm delighted for him."

As well as discussing the decision, Cooper also revealed how the conversation with Cooper went when revealing he would be back in the starting XI.

"I said to Michael 'Are you okay, are you feeling good?' He said yes, so I said get your head on it, you are going to play at the weekend," Schumacher revealed.

"Then I obviously had to tell Conor after he came back off international duty that was the decision and like all professionals would do he wasn't dancing around and whatever. He just got on with his job.

"Conor came in and trained brilliantly on Thursday and Friday, and accepted the decision. That's what a good squad does.

"I'm sure they will push each other and Michael's standards will have to be as high as they usually are because Conor will be on his heels, and Callum (Burton) will be pushing them from behind that as well."

With games against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich to come this week for Plymouth, given Schumacher's comments, it seems likely Cooper will retain his place in between the sticks.