In the season just gone, Plymouth Argyle romped to the League One title in what was a historic promotion, and their first to the Championship in nearly two decades.

Amid quite possibly the most competitive and highest-quality League One campaign in many years, Argyle secured 101 points and lost only seven times to hold off formidable competition from Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town - accompanied by Sheffield Wednesday - to eventually clinch the title in an emphatic 3-1 victory at Port Vale on the season's final day.

It was also their first title since the 2003/04 campaign, in which they went up to the Championship for the first time, and the memorable campaign at Home Park will live with supporters for quite some time.

In contrast to other teams that have won promotion from League One in seasons gone by, though, Plymouth's success was not chiefly underlined by the performances of just one or a select small handful of players, with a collective and spirited group effort ultimately guiding them back to the second-tier.

Most players played their part across the course of the campaign, and one individual who most certainly did was Finn Azaz, who arrived at the club last summer on loan from Aston Villa following two impressive temporary stints with Cheltenham Town and Newport County.

Despite impressing, it seems unlikely that Azaz will have a future within the first-team picture at Villa Park anytime soon, and it will come as little surprise to anyone who saw him in action for Plymouth that boss Steven Schumacher has very much left the door open for a potential return.

What has Steven Schumacher said about a potential return for Finn Azaz?

The 39-year-old has been somewhat coy on the matter, as managers tend to be when giving information pertaining to transfer targets, although his eagerness to reunite with the playmaker when speaking to PlymouthLive was evident nonetheless.

He explained: "If we could bring him back I would like to bring him back because he is a good player, if he wants to come back.

"We will have to see."

How much would a Finn Azaz return benefit Plymouth Argyle?

Make no mistake about it, Plymouth's survival ambitions heading into the upcoming campaign would be handed an exponential boost with the return of Azaz, who made a key difference last term with his creativity and goal threat.

A return of eight goals and assists apiece despite a three-month injury lay-off proved just how decisive Azaz can be in the final third, and it looks likely that the quality and output there could be translated into the rigors of the Championship rather seamlessly.

Interestingly, Azaz has had a natural season-by-season growth, getting better and better each year- and that will only continue next season.

Because of that, Schumacher must fight tooth and nail to convince Azaz to head down to Devon for another year, although it would come as no surprise to see a real transfer tug of war for his services in the coming weeks and months.

That said, Plymouth, of course, have credit in the bank with the 22-year-old that they can leverage if he is interested in a return, and if it is one that he makes, they will doubtlessly be much more competitive in the Championship.