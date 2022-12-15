Steven Schumacher delivers exciting Plymouth Argyle transfer update

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the club are nearing two January signings ahead of the window opening next month.

The Pilgrims currently sit second in the League One table, one point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and two behind leaders Ipswich Town. Argyle were knocked off the top after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, meaning it was a fourth league game without a win, albeit only one of those has been a defeat.

Schumacher is looking to strengthen his side and those who arrive at Home Park will be permanent deals as Argyle have already filled their quota of the five loan players, with Finn Azaz, Sam Cosgrove, Nigel Lonwijk, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker all at the club on a temporary basis.

The 38-year-old would like to potentially bring in up to four new recruits and is optimistic of being able to add a couple by the time they travel to Bolton Wanderers in early January.

“We have already highlighted one that I think we are pretty close to. I’m on a Zoom call this morning with another one,” Schumacher told Plymouth Live.

“Hopefully, we are ready to pull the trigger as soon as possible in January because we do need to strengthen, and the earlier we do that it will give us a better chance.

“I want to get them done tomorrow so they are available. I don’t know when they can be registered and whatever.

“If we could have a couple of additions by the time we go and play Bolton that’s obviously better than waiting until the very end of January.

“As soon as the August window closes we are on to next one. We think we are pretty far down the line with a couple, and hopefully we can get going on a couple more.”

Schumacher also revealed that he is expecting all of the club’s loan players to remain in Devon for the season, which will come as a huge relief given their importance so far, with Whittaker, Azaz, Cosgrove and Mumba all among the top scorers and creators for Argyle.

“They are all happy with how they are playing. We said in July and August we were going to help them and we think that we have, and the lads have contributed really well,” Schumacher said.

“There is no plans for them to go back to parent clubs or go elsewhere, so that’s all good.”

The verdict

This is an incredibly encouraging update from Schumacher.

It shows the long-term planning and forward thinking at the club that players have already been lined up for January to complement what is already a talented squad.

Schumacher used his contacts and proved his ability in the market during the summer with the recruitment of the loanees, all of whom have been integral this campaign.

Perhaps the best bit of business the Pilgrims can do in the window is keeping hold of those players as it would be difficult to replace such quality should any depart.

The January window could be coming at a good time for Schumacher, with his side’s form just faltering a little and some new faces could provide a timely boost to get Argyle’s promotion push back on track.

