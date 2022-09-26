Steven Schumacher delivers encouraging Plymouth Argyle update after Ipswich win

Plymouth Argyle are having a brilliant start the new season having won seven of their opening ten games so far.

This weekend, they took on Ipswich Town another side at the top end of League One who came into the game with no losses so far this season.

Despite the Tractor Boys taking the lead in the 39th minute, the Pilgrims continued to press equalising in the 69th minute before Morgan Whittaker scored a winner in the 75th minute.

The win not only sees Plymouth’s good form continue but also moves them to top of the league going into a new month.

Manager Steven Schumacher is unsurprisingly pleased with his side’s form although has insisted that no one will be getting ahead of themselves as he told BBC Radio Devon: “When the fixtures came out it was going to be a tough start.

“I wouldn’t have been standing here saying we’ll be top of the league, far from it.

“But it just shows the attitude of the players and the quality that they’ve showed that they’re a match for anyone in this division if we get it right and put the effort in and keep believing in ourselves.

“We’ve had a great start, but it’s only ten games in and it’s a long way to go and we won’t get carried away.

“Our players are intelligent, they understand it’s only ten games into the season and there’s still a long way to go.

“We had real good spells last season where we went on good runs of form and then we had times where it was tough as well, and I’m sure it’ll be the same this year.

“But we’ve had a brilliant start and we all need to be positive about that.”

The Verdict

This is the kind of attitude you want to see from your manager when you’re doing well. Plymouth have started the season in great form and they are right to celebrate this especially after a massive win against Ipswich.

However, there is a long season ahead and it seems there are a number of teams at the top of League One who could keep the intensity high throughout the campaign meaning the Pilgrims have to do the same themselves.

Schumacher’s side have played some good sides already which will no doubt be encouraging as they progress forward into October and motivate the team to keep their standards high.