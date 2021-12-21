Steven Schumacher confirms positive news for Plymouth Argyle player

Steven Schumacher has revealed that Niall Ennis is closing in on a first-team return in an interview with Plymouth Live.

The 22-year-old, who has missed the vast majority of the campaign thus far, has appeared from the bench in the last three games for the Pilgrims.

Ennis joined the Pilgrims permanently in January 2021, playing a big role at Home Park during the second half of last season.

Chipping in with six goals last season, Ennis proved to be an important scorer of goals and sparked fear within his opponents.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about the exciting 22-year-old, Schumacher said: “It’s great to have him back. Niall is one of the best characters and young players that I have worked with.

“He’s such a nice lad and everybody wants him to do well. Just to have him back in and around the first team squad is great with the energy that he brings.

“I would probably say he isn’t too far away from being considered for a start. Like all of the lads who have had long-term injuries it’s important that they get some games.

“We had a bit of an in-house game (last Wednesday) that he played some minutes in and he looked sharp.

“He would probably say he’s not up to his optimal yet but that’s understandable. The same with James Bolton, the same with George Cooper.

“While the other strikers are all fit and available then there is no need to rush Niall Ennis.”

The verdict

Having Ennis back will be a big boost to their push for promotion, as he will help raise the competition levels within the Plymouth camp even higher than they already are.

Ennis is a player that has shown that he can operate in League One as a young player and has the ability and capacity to develop and progress into the higher divisions.

Plymouth still find themselves in the play-off positions and will have every bit of confidence that they will be able to keep competing at the top end of the division, but with a player like Ennis coming back into the fray for regular football, then this could be a real boost.