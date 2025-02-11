New Bolton Wanderers boss, Steven Schumacher, has dropped a clear message regarding external expectations surrounding the club.

The recently appointed manager was quizzed about having documentary makers around the club 24/7, ahead of Bolton’s EFL Trophy quarter-final clash with Wrexham on Tuesday evening.

In this interview, he also addressed the external pressure on him, due to the club’s stature.

Whilst he wasn’t the biggest fan of the documentary idea, Schumacher issued a clear message about the expectations of him to perform, whatever the competition.

This comes via The Bolton News, who spoke to the former Stoke City manager before Tuesday night’s big game.

Schumacher sends clear message in response to pressure

The Trotters have underperformed massively so far this season, sitting in and around the play-off places, when they’d be expected to be in the hunt for automatic promotion after last season’s Wembley setback.

This saw Ian Evatt dismissed last month, after a string of poor results.

Despite losing his first game in charge, and barely scraping past Crawley on the weekend, the 40-year-old is fully aware of the expectations from outside the club, given its rich history of top-flight football. However, Schumacher’s response to the pressure surrounding the Bolton job clearly showed he understood the nature of the beast.

Speaking with The Bolton News, the Liverpudlian said: “This club is too big for it not to have expectation and for people from the outside to be looking in and wanting more. That's what this club's all about and I embrace that.

“It was one of the key reasons that really attracted me to this job because of the ambition that we have all got and the level of what we can actually achieve if we get the plan right.”

New boss thrives on pressured environment

With a brief reprieve from league action on Tuesday night coming in the form of the EFL Trophy, Schumacher will be keen to pick up a positive result against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, who are towards the foot of the table.

After a positive comeback victory over Crawley over the weekend, the ex-Plymouth manager will be keen to carry that momentum into the fixtures against Wrexham and Shrewsbury. Having faced a tough challenge on the weekend, trailing late on, Schumacher’s side managed to grab two late goals to turn the game on its head. This certainly showcases the 40-year-old’s coolness in high-pressure situations.

League One table Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 6 Charlton Athletic 29 13 8 8 10 47 7 Bolton Wanderers 30 14 5 11 1 47 8 Reading 29 13 6 10 2 45 *Accurate as of 11 Feb 2025

Saturday’s victory and his latest interview are certainly reassuring early signs for Bolton fans, as a common criticism of his predecessor, Evatt, was his inability to adapt when his team were up against a wall.

Schumacher’s latest comments suggest the Wanderers boss thrives under the pressure and expectations surrounding the club, hence agreeing to take the job just a few weeks ago. With plenty left to play for, it’s time for Schumacher to translate this onto the pitch.