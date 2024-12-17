Pundit Carlton Palmer has revealed in a Football League World exclusive that he believes former Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher could be the "perfect fit" for the managerial vacancy at Millwall, following Neil Harris' exit.

Harris' last game in charge of the Lions came on Saturday, when they lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough, a result which marked their third consecutive defeat, and sixth game without a victory.

Since the 47-year-old's Den departure, there have been several reports regarding who the Lions may appoint next, including journalist Alan Nixon's claim that the London side are keen on Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield, while according to The Mirror, Millwall have also set their sights on Schumacher, and the same report linked Lincoln City's Michael Skubala, Stockport County's Dave Challinor, and former Sunderland manager Alex Neil to the role too.

Palmer makes Schumacher, Millwall claim

The ex-England international told FLW: "Coming as a surprise to most people was Neil Harris stepping down as Millwall boss.

"A lot of people were very, very surprised to hear that Neil was stepping away from the job.

"It's a strange one, but I think, always for a manager, when supporters get on your back, which I think certain supporters were getting on Neil's back, and I think it upset him.

"And quite rightly so, given the job that he did coming back to the club in a difficult period.

"Obviously, it's been a disappointing start to the season for Millwall, without a win in six, and currently sat in mid-table, they're nine points off a play-off place.

"So, I can understand the fans' frustration, but Neil has done a fantastic job, after returning to the club, as I said, in difficult circumstances.

"There's quite a few managers who are out of work and available at the moment, but it seems that the favourite is Matt Bloomfield.

"There's also the likes of Steve Cooper, Gary Rowett and Mark Robins, Steven Schumacher, and even Kevin Muscat, who has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

"Also, Dave Challinor's name has been thrown in the mix, but I can't see Dave Challinor leaving Stockport County, where he's had so much success.

"It's very, very difficult.

"I mean, they've got new owners, the new owners are not shy of money, they're nine points off a play-off place, so you need someone who's going to hit the ground running.

"I think, maybe somebody like Steven Schumacher, given the job that he's done at Plymouth, might be a perfect fit.

"Another name that's come into the mix is Alex Neil, who's previously done well, as we know, at Sunderland and Preston.

"So, either one of those, I think could be a good fit for the club.

"Somebody who's able to, although they've got money, is able to wheel and deal in the transfer market, and get the best out of the players.

"I think Steven Schumacher deserves another opportunity to prove how good a manager he really is."

Harris is a tough act to follow

With plenty of candidates in the frame to replace Harris, it must be stated that his Lions exploits will be a tough act to follow, regardless of the club's more recent form.

Neil Harris managerial stats since returning to Millwall in February Matches 35 Won 15 Drawn 9 Lost 11 Points Per Game (PPG) 1.54

As alluded to by Palmer, the 47-year-old rejoined the Lions in tough circumstances last February, when the London outfit found themselves in a relegation battle.

However, the Englishman steered his side to a comfortable mid-table spot last season, before picking up some impressive results this term, such as a 1-0 victory over automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

During his previous stints in the Den dugout, he has achieved notable feats, such as earning the club promotion from League One to the Championship back in 2017.

He will be a tough act to follow, and Millwall have a difficult job on their hands as they look to appoint a new manager who can spearhead them towards the play-off places.