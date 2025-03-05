Steven Schumacher has hailed his Bolton Wanderers side as they came from 1-0 down to defeat Birmingham City 3-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Blues had enjoyed a 19-game unbeaten run in the league since their defeat to Shrewsbury Town in November, but that streak came to an end following second-half goals from George Thomason and Aaron Collins.

The first 45 minutes was a fairly even affair and Chris Davies' side hit the front when Taylor Gardner-Hickman's deflected cross was swept home by Emil Hansson.

The Wanderers refused to rest on their laurels, however, and a well-worked move down the right-hand side was expertly finished by John McAtee, who fired in at the near post. That marked his fourth goal in as many games.

Schumacher's side stepped up a gear in the second half, with a scrappy goal from Thomason putting them ahead in the 49th minute. The hosts continued to press and put the result beyond doubt 20 minutes from time, as Collins and Joel Randall exchanged a tidy one-two before Collins cut onto his left foot and fired home from six yards out.

This result moved Bolton to within just one point of Huddersfield Town, with a game in hand to capitalise on next Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers.

League One Play-Off Picture P. Team PLD GD PTS 5 Charlton Athletic 34 +15 59 6 Huddersfield Town 35 +15 58 7 Bolton Wanderers 34 +5 57 8 Reading 34 +4 54

Meanwhile, Birmingham remain in a strong position at the top of the league, maintaining an 11-point lead over Wrexham in third place.

Steven Schumacher hails his Bolton Wanderers side

Speaking to the Bolton News after the game, Schumacher expressed his admiration for his side, praising not only their desire but also their ability to execute the game plan to perfection.

"Credit to the players, they stuck at it even when they scored the goal. They kept going and grew in confidence.

"We showed good character again to produce a moment of quality. It was a nice little move and another good pass. Macca keeps his good form up and it's a good finish. It gave us something to build on.

"They were having to work hard for what they were doing. We put Birmingham under pressure and we said if we can keep that intensity up for as long as possible, and start the second half fast, then we'll have a chance.

"I think for about 15 minutes they didn't have the ball too many times in our own half and that shows how well the players did. The second half was excellent."

Speaking about whether the level of performance surprised him, the 40-year-old said: "Not really because I’ve watched a lot of these.

"I went to watch them live when I was out to work and was so impressed with them. I kind of expected the game to be a bit like that.

"They were going to have spells of pressure. We knew that if we got our man-to-man press right, got lucky sometimes and passed the ball in areas where our shape was going to cause them a problem, then I kind of expected the game to go like that.

"So not too many surprises, but it was just a good night. We can’t get carried away, we have to keep building on it."

Schumacher sends Bolton Wanderers supporters a thankful message

In what was their third-largest crowd of the season, the supporters played a crucial role in helping Bolton get over the line, and Schumacher was eager to thank them for their fantastic atmosphere.

"It was brilliant and again when we go behind, however many times that is, about a thousand times now," said the former Plymouth Argyle coach.

"When we've been behind, you don't sense any sort of anxiousness in the crowd and if that isn't the case then the players don't feel it.

"They just keep passing the ball and keep trying to do what we asked them to do. The atmosphere, especially in the second half, was outstanding."

Bolton will need their supporters to be just as on top form as the players in the final weeks of the season as they push to secure a top-six spot.

With important home games ahead against Stockport County, Rotherham United, and Wycombe Wanderers, they will be looking to make the Toughsheet a fortress and maintain their strong home form, which has seen them remain unbeaten since mid-January.

Schumacher has undoubtedly transformed the atmosphere, and you wouldn't bet against them comfortably securing a play-off spot come May.