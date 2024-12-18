Go get Steven Schumacher.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall were rocked by Neil Harris' unexpected decision to depart the club earlier in the month. The Lions sat comfortably in mid-table but failed to win any of Harris' final four matches in charge.

Harris's decision left Millwall shocked

Lions are now hunting for a new boss

Despite failing to win in his final four games, the club legend was doing a more than acceptable job with the tools he had at his disposal. The club was pretty much where you'd expect to see them, in the upper mid-table of the Championship.

However, Harris called time on his second spell as manager at The Den rather unexpectedly. Having departed his new role at Cambridge United in February to return to the London outfit, there were mixed reactions from supporters. The 47-year-old swiftly proved doubters wrong though, assembling a solid squad which could certainly knock on the door of the play-off places.

There was a danger of relegation when Harris arrived, as the Blues sat just a single point above the relegation zone. The former forward steadied the ship, keeping the Lions in the Championship, then kicking on towards the play-off places this season. Sadly, he won't get the chance to fight for promotion with his beloved club, as he resigned in early December.

It will be a big task to replace the outgoing boss, but Millwall already have a shortlist chalked up of potential replacements. The next manager must be able to carry on the project that his predecessor started, so ideally a young, upcoming manager would be the best candidate.

The Lions have been plotting their successor to Harris, which has led to them being linked with a whole range of names. Some managers they're reportedly touting will set them back a fair chunk of money for compensation, as they're currently employed by another club. However, there are plenty of options on the free agent market, who would likely be a better option for the London club.

Names such as Mat Sadler, Stephen Bradley, and Matt Bloomfield have been thrown around as potential replacements, but the compensation package Millwall would have to pay for one of these could be an off-putting factor.

Free agents such as Mark Robins, Gary O'Neil, Steven Schumacher, and Alex Neil have all been linked and could prove to be excellent options.

With all these names linked, who would be the best candidate to take charge of Millwall? Some of the FLW writers share their thoughts...

Jayden Wilkins

There are so many names floating around with the Millwall job, and it seems like the Bookies' favourite is constantly changing. It started off with Matt Bloomfield and is now Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen Bradley.

Both of these managers have excelled in their respective jobs. However, Bradley is a big unknown in English football, and it would take a seriously big offer to even remotely tempt Bloomfield away from Wycombe. Whilst both are excellent managers, they'd be better off looking elsewhere.

That's why the Lions should look towards Steven Schumacher. Harshly sacked from a long-term project at Stoke City, it seems unbelievable the former Plymouth Argyle manager is still unemployed. This is why Millwall should take advantage of the harsh sacking whilst they still can.

Young, a proven winner, and experienced in the Championship, the 40-year-old has all the credentials to be a success at The Den. Similarly to Plymouth, the Lions aren't expected to be challenging at the top of the Championship, meaning he will likely get more time to implement his style.

Schumacher is only going to improve over time, which will help Millwall grow into the promotion contender that they hope to be. With a league title already to his name, he offers something most young managers who'd be under consideration don't, being a proven title winner. They just seem to be a perfect fit for one another in the long run.

Sam Rourke

Go get Steven Schumacher.

Schumacher was harshly sacked at Stoke City and has proven he has the credentials to be an astute manager at this level.

His time at Plymouth Argyle was stellar as he guided the Pilgrims to promotion from League One whilst playing an attractive blend of attacking football using speed, and exploiting spaces in the final third of the field.

His style could nicely suit the likes of Romain Esse and Femi Azeez who are among the Lions' key attacking weapons and if given time Schumacher could really imprint his mark at the Den.

Schumacher has an ability to develop and get the best out of young players and with several exciting youngsters emerging at the Lions, his nous in that area could be advantageous.

Millwall fans would need to give him time and be patient but it could be a great solution given he's available.

Similarly, Mark Robins could offer experience and stability for the Lions who will be eager to re-gain that after the short-term nature of Joe Edwards and Neil Harris' recent reign.