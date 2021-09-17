Steven Reid’s stance on filling Nottingham Forest managerial vacancy revealed

Despite being in caretaker charge of Nottingham Forest, Steven Reid has revealed that he has no interest in taking over as full-time head coach of the club.

Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday came at a cost, with Chris Hughton losing his job after the Reds lost six of their first seven Championship matches of the season.

With Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope said to have departed the City Ground as well, the man who has been put in charge in the short-term is Reid, who will lead his team to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

Reid joined Forest as first-team coach back in October 2020 – a week after Hughton’s appointment at the club was confirmed – whilst also combining that role with his job as a coach with the Scotland national team.

The former Republic of Ireland man, who played under Hughton at international level when he was assistant to Brian Kerr, has not departed along though and with assistance from Warren Joyce will be in caretaker charge.

When quizzed on whether he’s interested in the job on a full-time basis though should he manage to arrest Forest’s slump, Reid gave a firm answer.

“No, not at this moment in time,” Reid said about the prospect of taking over on a permanent basis, per NottinghamLive.

“At the moment, I’m focusing on taking this one game. Hopefully we get a good result tomorrow.

“I’ve not been told how long it will be for.

“I’ll just crack on, take training today, take the game tomorrow, then after the weekend I’m sure there will be more information, more conversations to be had.”

The Verdict

Reid’s stance could change should he manage to get Forest on a winning streak, but maybe he knows that the club already have an alternative permanent solution lined up.

Steve Cooper is the man heavily linked with the job and if talks are successful then it may only be a matter of time before the Welshman takes his place in the dugout.

All Reid can do now is do his best in caretaker charge and hope that whoever does replace Hughton wants to keep him on the coaching staff.

In such a short non-playing career so far, Reid has held some important coaching roles so he’s clearly rated highly, and his experience as temporary Forest boss could lead to a head coach opportunity elsewhere perhaps.