Steven Reid sent Nottingham Forest message from Chris Hughton ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Steven Reid admits he may work with Chris Hughton in the future as he looks to take interim charge of Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Forest are on the lookout for a new permanent manager after parting company with Hughton on Thursday morning.

The Reds have yielded only one point from their opening seven games, and Wednesday night’s defeat to Middlesbrough – their sixth of the season already – proved to be the final straw for Hughton.

Forest look set to move quickly as they look to find a successor to the 62-year-old, with the club agreeing compensation with Swansea for their former manager Steve Cooper.

But in the meantime, one of Hughton’s assistants, Steven Reid, will remain in interim charge as Forest travel to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Reid, who has ruled himself out of the running for the role on a permanent basis, admits he may work with Hughton again in the future.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he revealed that he had a conversation with him in the build-up to today’s game, saying: “Chris hasn’t given me any advice at the moment. I did speak to him last night. He wished me well and was full of positivity, as he always is.

“He’s going to be a great man to learn from, going forward. We may work together again at some point, but he’ll always be at the end of the phone.

“Over the last day and a half, I also spoke to a couple of other managers who I’m really close to, just to get their thoughts. It was really them just checking on me – seeing how I’m doing and wishing Chris all the best.

“To be honest, I’ve not had much time to pick the phone up and message people! It’s been so full-on. Usually you spend a bit more time on your phone than you should, but that’s completely gone out the window over the last 36 hours!

“Hopefully I can try as best I can to enjoy these few days, and come out of it with us starting to climb that table.”

Reid joined Forest when Hughton was appointed last October, leaving his role as assistant manager of Scotland this August.

The Verdict

Reid has already worked with some really experienced managers in Hughton and Steve Clarke, but fair play to him for almost admitting that he isn’t ready for a permanent job of his own.

I think it’s the right decision to leave him charge for this weekend. Many want Gary Brazil and Andy Reid in charge, but their full focus should be on the Under-23s’ now they are in the Premier League 2.

If it is to be the end of Reid’s time at Forest, then a win would be very much appreciated by fans.