Steven Reid outlines clear focus as Nottingham Forest gear up for Huddersfield test

Steven Reid insists he is focusing on what Nottingham Forest can do rather than wanting to dwell on Huddersfield Town’s fine start to the season.

Reid takes interim charge of Forest for this weekend’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, after the club parted company with Chris Hughton on Thursday morning.

Forest have yielded only one point from their first seven games of the season, and Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough – their sixth of the campaign already – proved to be the final straw for the 62-year-old.

Reid, who joined Forest as one of Hughton’s assistant coaches last October, has been placed in temporary charge whilst the club look to wrap up a deal to appoint Steve Cooper as their new boss.

Reid takes charge of the Reds as they take on Huddersfield away from home this weekend, with the Terriers looking to put another three points on the board.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit sixth in the Championship at the moment, winning four of their last five games and scoring 13 goals in the process.

Reid, speaking in yesterday’s pre-match press conference, says he is wary of the Terriers’ threat, but wants to focus more on what Forest can do to hurt this weekend’s opponents.

He said: “They’ve had a great start and are obviously a good side, but at the moment we are really focusing on what we can do and how we can hurt them and hopefully get that first win on the board.

“It’s ongoing. Video work has been non-stop, I’ve not had much sleep! I’ve had a lot of chats with the analysts here who are fantastic.”

The Verdict

It’s perhaps quite a refreshing change for Forest fans to hear Reid talk about what Forest can do to hurt their opposition rather than the other way round.

Hughton was always a respectful, dignified man who always respected the opposition and spoke highly of them, probably too much at times.

But Forest do have some very talented players on the books who can cause damage on their day, so that needs to be worked on above anything else.