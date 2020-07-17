Steven Gerrard’s position as Rangers boss clarified amid EFL links

Speaking on his talkSPORT show on Friday morning, Jim White has revealed that manager Steven Gerrard has no intention of leaving Rangers at the moment, with links thrown up about him heading to Bristol City.

Gerrard has been at the Gers for two seasons and in that time the club has improved but, to date, no trophies have been won and at a club like that you have to win them sooner rather than later.

He’ll know that going into a big season for the club next year as they look to stop Celtic winning a tenth title in a row and it sounds as though he is more than ready to remain at Ibrox and get about beating the Hoops.

Jim White revealed:

“It is our understanding that Steven Gerrard will be staying with Rangers as he has absolutely no interest in being anywhere else other than at Rangers.”

The Verdict

Gerrard is a young manager and has plenty to learn, but it certainly seems as though Rangers are showing some signs of progression.

How the league season ended for them, with sketchy form and curtailment, was a bit of a nightmare but they will feel as though they are heading in the right direction as a club.

For sure, though, this next campaign in Scotland is a huge one for the men from Ibrox as they try to wrestle back the crown that Celtic have had for so long.