Steven Gerrard has flown to Saudi Arabia as he holds talks with Al-Ettifaq about becoming their new manager.

Where will Steven Gerrard’s next job be?

The Liverpool legend has been out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October, which put an end to an unsuccessful period in the Midlands. However, Gerrard’s stock remains quite high as he did win the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

Having left eight months ago, it appears Gerrard is ready to get back into the game, and he has been linked with both the Leicester and Leeds vacancies as the two clubs prepare for life back in the Championship.

Yet, Football Insider has revealed that Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Ettifaq are considering Gerrard as they search for their own head coach.

They finished seventh in the top-flight last season, and they are expected to add to their squad this summer with some big-name arrivals, along with others in the division.

Whilst they have not offered Gerrard the job yet, the fact he has travelled to the country shows that discussions are at a serious stage, so the 43-year-old could have a big decision to make on his future.

It’s unclear whether Leicester or Leeds will pursue Gerrard at this stage, as both clubs step up their managerial search, ahead of the Championship campaign which starts on the weekend of August 5.

Who will be in charge of Leeds and Leicester come August?

The reality is that Leeds and Leicester will both be looking at similar managers, as they’ve both been relegated, they both have good squads, and there will be an expectation for both to win promotion next season. So, they have attractive jobs available, and it’s not really a surprise that Gerrard has been in the mix as whilst he struggled at Villa, he did well at Rangers and will want to restore his reputation.

Of course, the chance to join a Saudi Arabian side is going to appeal due to the financial benefits, and even though Gerrard will have made so much money during his career, you can understand why it’s a role he is considering.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and if Leeds or Leicester are seriously considering Gerrard, it could force them to make a decision swiftly or they will risk missing out on him. Either way, you would expect both clubs to try and get someone in within a week or two.